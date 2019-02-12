Search

Brent boys unlucky in defeat to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 February 2019

The Brent under-11 boys' football team face the camera (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

The Brent under-11 boys’ team were left to rue a series of missed chances after losing 1-0 to St Alban’s in their most recent outing.

The youngsters trailed at half-time to a penalty kick, despite stopper Tyreece Pollendine diving the right way.

Brent threw everything at it in the hope of finding an equaliser after the break, but were thwarted in a variety of ways.

Armend Muslika saw a dipping effort cannon back off the crossbar; Danny Gobishavi Por Asl saw a shot cleared off the line; and Troy Kelly was denied a penalty after being felled in the box.

Try as they might, no goal was forthcoming as Brent fell to a disappointing defeat, but coach Paul Woodford was keen to draw on the positives.

“We grew in confidence as the game went on, showing excellent composure under pressure,” said Woodford.

“The next step is to create and convert more clear-cut chances.”

Brent: Barrett, Chevannes, Gobishavi Por Asl, Kelly, Lovell, Muslika, Pollendine, Prela, Selmani, Sharma, Zanuncio, Zebiri.

*There was disappointment too for the under-11 boys’ B team as they lost 2-0 to Hounslow.

