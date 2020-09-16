Search

Brent Schools under-13 girls returned to action with a draw

PUBLISHED: 14:26 16 September 2020

Brent Schools' under-13 girls team (Pic: Chris Ampofo)

Brent Schools' under-13 girls team (Pic: Chris Ampofo)

Archant

Brent Schools’ under-13 girls had their first game since the Covid-19 pandemic hit and started the season with a superb team performance as they drew 1-1 with title favourites Tufnell Park at Regents Park.

Brent went on the attack straight from the kick-off with Apollonia Margetson combining with Ugomma Ekendu-Obi down the left to release last season’s top scorer Olivia Henry.

Tufnell Park rallied and launched a string of attacks but stanch defending by Olivia Macarthur, Meg Ingram and Scarlett Hunn kept them at bay.

You may also want to watch:

Brent broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time with Hunn finding Maia Fox in midfield. Fox passed to Henry who outsprinted the defence and hit a thunderbolt into the roof of the net.

However, on the stroke of half-time Tufnell Park drew level with a well taken goal to make it 1-1.

Brent coach Chris Ampofo said: “I congratulated the girls on a really courageous performance against a good side. The girls showed great spirit. It is a great start to the season.”

Brent’s under-11 girls started their season in the same manner that they ended the last with a resounding 4-0 victory.

