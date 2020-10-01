Two wins for Brent Schools’ girls as youngsters complete a double over Brent Cross

Brent Schools under-11s (Pic: Chris Ampofo) Archant

Brent Schools’ under-11 girls secured a huge 5-1 victory over Brent Cross in their second game of the season on a blustery autumnal day in Regent’s Park.

Brent Schools under-13s (Pic: Chris Ampofo) Brent Schools under-13s (Pic: Chris Ampofo)

Nancy Wales probed fearlessly from the left, despite several robust challenges, and her tenacity paid off when she drilled the ball home from short range from Eabha Kennedy’s well-taken corner.

Immediately after, striker Sophie Owen penetrated the opposition’s defence to score with another excellent goal.

Brent Cross responded shortly after with a swift counter-attack, and a mix-up in defence led to an unlucky own goal, making it 2-1.

But Brent Cross’s efforts to level were frustrated continuously by rock solid defending from Minnie Palmer and Carrie Rattigan, with Tallulah Swaby’s electrifying pace sweeping up and closing down any counter-attacks.

Shortly before half time, Kennedy’s interception and blistering dribble from the halfway line ended in a clinical finish, slotting past the keeper in the bottom corner to leave the score 3-1 at half time.

Kennedy created the next opportunity for Owen with an audacious run from deep in her own half, who duly obliged by converting her through ball into a fourth for Brent.

Shortly after, Owen completed her hat-trick with an assist from the tireless Wales to give Brent a well deserved 5-1 victory over a spirited opposition.

Elsewhere, the under-13 girls beat their Brent Cross rivals 4-1.

Captain Apollonia Margetson dribbled into the box and was just about to shoot when she was tripped. Ugomma Ekendu–Obi stepped up and fired the penalty in off the underside of the bar to make it 1-0.

Margetson wasn’t to be denied a goal as she started to take control in midfield, dribbling through again to shoot into the roof of the net to double Brent’s lead before they made it 3-0 with a great team goal as debutant Evie Roe, who had a fine game at centre-back, passed to Holly Palmer in midfield and she cleverly passed to Olivia Henry who, in characteristic style, sprinted through the defence before unleashing a thunderous drive giving the keeper no chance.

Maia Fox slipped the ball wide to Henry who burst down the left and drove the ball across the face of the goal and Ekendu-Obi sprinted to meet it and showed incredible technique volleying the ball into the net for a fourth, before Brent Cross replied.

Coach Chris Ampofo said: “The whole team contributed. They showed great spirit. It was a wonderful team performance.”