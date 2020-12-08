Brent Schools girls return to action in style

Brent Schools under-13 girls

Brent Schools’ under-13 girls started the post lockdown 2 football season in style with an emphatic 7-0 win over Dragons.

Brent Schools under-11 girls

Brent had injury problems with first choice goalkeeper Pele Fakahau injured, so Kathleen Ferreria came in as keeper.

They went on the attack from the start and the early pressure paid off with an unfortunate Dragons own goal.

The second goal was added soon with a moment of magic when Apollonia Margetson picked up the ball at the edge of the box and dribbled past two defenders before passing the ball into the net with her right foot.

Margetson scored the third with a smart left-footed drive into the opposite corner and the half ended 3-0.

Brent then counter attacked, with Evie Roe finding Holly Palmer at the back post and she fired the ball home before Olivia Henry was brought on to boost the attack and showed great pace, scoring two quick goals.

Maia Fox rounded off the scoring with a fierce cross shot from the edge of the box.

Brent coach Chris Ampofo said: “What a great way to restart. This group love their football and are so happy to be back playing. Some of the passing was excellent.”

Brent under-11 girls were looking for a fourth consecutive victory as they returned to action against LSS, but were held to a 2-2 draw.

In the 10th minute against the run of play a long ball punted upfield from the LSS goalkeeper split the Brent defence and the ball fell kindly for a striker to lash the ball into the net.

With Brent’s regular goalkeeper absent due to being in self-isolation, all the team had a spell in goal and unfortunately their lack of experience was punished when LSS added a second goal just before half-time.

Brent began the second half lively with Swaby in defence passing a long ball to Wales who embarked on a run down the left wing and passed to an unmarked Owen to coolly slot in – but the referee ruled the goal out due to an earlier infringement.

Fired up, Brent’s pressure finally turned into a goal with Kennedy released down the line by Rattigan to deliver a perfect cross for Corbett to fire home.

A great solo effort by Kennedy levelled the score from 20 yards out to ensure it ended all square.