Brent under-12 girls’ squad continue remarkable season with another title triumph

The Brent Schools’ FA under-12 girls’ football team continued their remarkable season with success in the Camden & Regents Park Tournament.

The first stage of the competition saw teams placed into groups, with the youngsters drawn alongside Eagles and Dragons.

Giuseppina Carnavale netted in a 1-1 draw for Brent against Eagles, while Brianna John-Etiko scored the only goal in a victory over Dragons as Brent progressed to the semi-finals.

The match in the last four was an all-Brent affair as the under-12s took on their under-11 rivals.

In a close match, Scout Waddington scored the only goal of the game to send the older team through to the final.

There, Brent came up against Queens Park Sharks will both teams desperate to lift the trophy.

Brent, however, showed no sign of nerves and a brace from Carnavale in addition to a Chloe O’Donoghue strike saw them lead by three at the break.

Further goals followed after the interval from Waddington, Matilda Easterby and Apollonia Margetson to cap a comfortable success for Brent.

“The girls were brilliant and they have been all season,” said coach Chris Ampofo. “All of the games were tough and they really rose to the challenge.

“The Brent under-11s were brilliant too and our game against them was our toughest of the tournament.

“Patricia Taylor is doing great job with them and it is great to see girls’ football in the borough developing so well.”

Brent: Carnavale, Kew, O’Donoghue, Ulusele, Rosenberg, Margetson, Easterby, Mir, Waddington, Blue, John-Etiko, Dibley-Dias.

*The Brent Schools’ FA under-nine girls’ football team played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with AC Finchley Central East in the Capital Girls’ League.

All the goals came in the first half, with Eabha Kennedy scoring twice for Brent to take her tally to nine goals in four matches.

“It’s great to see this new team continue to develop and despite losing the lead, the girls showed great character and endeavour,” said coach Stephen Kennedy.

*The Brent Schools’ FA under-11 boys’ ‘A’ team recorded a fine 2-1 victory away to Hackney in the Lester Finch Cup.

There was disappointment for the ‘B’ team, however, as they were beaten 4-2 on their trip to Letchworth.