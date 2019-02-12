Brent under-14 boys’ team in impressive win as under-nine girls’ side also taste success

The Brent under-nine girls' football team face the camera (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

The new-look Brent under-14 boys’ team enjoyed a resounding 5-2 success over West London in their first match together.

After many of the old team had been signed to professional academies, Brent were forced to find new talents to fill their team.

The new squad had been assembled by veteran coach Fitzroy Benson, while Stig Vik Nedrebø, Kjell Sung and Chris Ampofo took charge of the team at the weekend.

Brent had the perfect start against West London when after two minutes, Diontae Smith burst in from the left to slot the ball home.

Khalid Jabir was then bundled over in the box which saw Brent awarded a penalty which Albi Alexander calmly converted.

West London were soon able to pull one back, but Jabir was able to quickly restore Brent’s two-goal lead with a superb finish at the end of a flowing move.

In a frantic period of play, West London were able to make it 3-2, before Smith added his second for Brent with a brilliant solo goal, jinking past two defenders on his way to finding the net.

Gloss was added to the result when Smith nabbed his hat-trick to round out the scoring for Brent.

“As a fresh new group of players this was a really positive experience for them and myself,” said Nedrebø.

“They executed the messages from the sidelines really well and fought for each other to the end.”

Brent: Alexander, Hassan, Prebreza, Guluta, Qamili, Bahadurshah, Jabir, Amblin, Morrison, Rasoul, Sohrabi, Smith, Willis, Samuels.

*The Brent under-nine girls’ football team collected their first win of the campaign with a 3-1 victory against Barnet Nightingales.

Willow Stone opened the scoring for Brent, who also benefited from a Barnet own goal as they held a 2-0 advantage at the break.

Though Nightingales pulled one back in the second half, Eabha Kennedy rounded out the win for Brent.

Brent: Derks, Summer, Stone, Swaby, Ruttigan, Bell, Palmer, Green, Kennedy.

*The Brent under-11 boys’ A team recorded a 6-3 win over Bexley, with Naeem Giscombe nabbing a hat-trick, Troy Kelly scoring a brace and Deon Selmani also netting.

There was disappointment for the under-11 boys’ B team, though, as they lost 5-2 away to Hitchin.