Carnavale nabs a hat-trick as Brent under-12 girls win to stop Eagles from soaring

The Brent under-12 girls’ football team continued their good form with a 5-0 success over Eagles United.

The borough girls Brent went on the attack early in the game as Sophie Kew passed to Keely Dibley-Dias.

Giussepina Carnavale was then released by Dibley-Dias and then dribbled past her marker, before playing in Chloe O’Donoghue who launched a thunderbolt into the net to open the scoring.

Carnavale then dribbled down the left, before cutting in and playing a one-two with striker Scout Waddington.

Upon receiving the return pass, Carnavale then smashed the ball into the top corner to double Brent’s lead.

The third goal for Brent was a carbon copy of the second, with Carnavale again receiving the ball from Waddington, before emphatically finding the target.

Holding a commanding 3-0 lead, Brent rang the changes at the break and two of their substitutes had a hand in the fourth.

Laiba Mir and Elizabeth Ulusele were both involved in the build-up play, before Carnavale completed her hat-trick with a powerful finish.

Maya Rosenberg was another to come on at the break and teed up Apollonia Margetson to round out the scoring for Brent.

“The girls have been working on their passing and combination play and it paid off,” said coach Kjell Sung.

“I’m very proud of the players. It was a brilliant performance.”

Brent: Ulusele, Waddington, O’Donoghue, Dibley-Dias, Rosenberg, Margetson, Mir, Kew, Carnavale, Blue.

*Willow Stone netted a superb goal for the Brent under-nine girls’ team in their latest match in the Capital Girls League against Finchley East.

The youngsters produced another terrific display in what was only their second match together as a team.

*Several Brent teenagers were in action for the Middlesex under-16 boys’ team as they cruised to an 8-0 success over Inner London in the South-East England League Cup.

A handful of Brent players were also in action for the Middlesex under-14 boys’ team as they eased to an 8-1 triumph in their fixture which was also against East London opposition.

It has certainly been a busy week for all the youngsters and they will aim to build on that..