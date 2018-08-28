Brent under-nine girls’ team enjoy first-ever match
The Brent under-nine girls football team gave a very good account of themselves in their first-ever match.
It was the youngest age-group ever to represent the borough and they took on Ruislip Rangers.
Alba Summers scored the team’s first-ever goal with a ferocious strike, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them from losing on their debut as a team.
Brent: Swayby, Derks, Palmer, Stone, A Summers, S Summers.
*There was better news for the under-12 girls’ team as they cruised to a 5-0 success over LSS.
Scout Waddington netted a brace in the win, while Apolonia Margetson, Giuseppina Carnevale and Chloe O’Donoghue were also on target.
Brent: Waddington, O’Donoghue, Ulusele, Dibley-Dias, Rosenberg, Margetson, Kew, Blue, Mir, Carnavale.
*The under-11 boys’ team were also big winners as they collected a 7-2 success against Harrow.
Danny Gobishavi Por Asl scored a hat-trick and Troy Kelly nabbed a brace, while Fabian Prela and Le’Kai Chevannes also netted.
Brent: Barrett, Chevannes, Gobishavi Por Asl, Kelly, Lindner, Lovell, Muslika, Pollendine, Prela, Selmani, Zanuncio, Zebiri.
*The under-11 girls’ team, however, were beaten 4-1 in their match against Hillingdon despite good displays from all involved.