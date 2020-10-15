Brent Schools complete perfect day of results

Brent Schools under-14 girls (Pic: Chris Ampofo) Archant

Brent Schools enjoyed a bonanza winning four games out of four in their latest round of fixtures on Saturday.

Brent Schools under-13 girls (Pic: Chris Ampofo) Brent Schools under-13 girls (Pic: Chris Ampofo)

In the early kick-off the under-13 girls put on a magnificent performance against Jollof FC to seal a 3-1 victory at Regents Park.

Brooke Dyke starred on her debut sprinting into the box and forcing the keeper into a good save, with Meg Ingram reacting quickest in the box to pounce on the rebound and smash the ball into the net.

Dyke wasn’t to be denied and scored the second after dribbling past two defenders and shooting into the bottom corner.

The third was a superb team goal, passed out from the back, as Kate Fox found her twin Maia on the right wing and she slipped the ball to captain Evie Roe who made an inch-perfect pass to Dyke who fired into the top corner.

Brent Schools under-11 girls (Pic: Chris Ampofo) Brent Schools under-11 girls (Pic: Chris Ampofo)

Jollof scored a consolation late in the game but it was Brent’s day and the win took them to the top of the table.

Brent under-14 girls had their first Capital Girls League home fixture against Capital City academy and cruised to a 10-1 win.

Emily Danicka made her debut alongside Olivia Henry, who bagged a hat-trick as captain and player of the match Evie shone on the left wing to bag a hat-trick and three assists.

The scoring was completed by Scout Waddington who scored twice and Brianna John-Etiko and Tirion Lewis who scored one apiece.

Brent have a top of the table clash at Broomwood FC at Wandsworth Common next.

Brent under-11s maintained their 100 per cent record as they went on to win 7-0 against MGA at Regents Park.

The first half saw Brent take a commanding lead in at half time with Kennedy scoring the first and midfield dynamo Wales scoring five, with Owen completing the scoring.

The under-14 boys completed a superb day for Brent by winning 16-0 at Camden & Islington.

They took an early 2-0 lead and Wales scored three more, Owen another four and Kennedy after multiple assists increased her tally to two before Corbett scored her first goal of the campaign as they added another nine goals in the second half.