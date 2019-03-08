Search

Brent girls help Middlesex battle back to win cup

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 18 June 2019

Six girls from Brent helped Middlesex Under-14s beat Essex to win the South East England Schools' FA Cup. Picture: Chris Ampofo

Six girls from Brent helped Middlesex Under-14s beat Essex to win the South East England Schools'' FA Cup. Picture: Chris Ampofo

Six girls from Brent helped Middlesex Under-14s come from behind twice to beat Essex and lift the South East England Schools' FA Cup.

Recently crowned national champions Essex took the lead first from a corner before Caitlin Star Boodram played through Lena Williams to make it 1-1.

Essex came out for the second half looking to retake the lead and did soon after with a goal from outside the box, though Middlesex responded again thanks to a Williams penalty.

With the game looking set for extra time, another Brent player Macey Bannerman Lloyd slipped through Star Boodram to slot home to give Middlesex a 3-2 win.

Middlesex schools vice-chair Chris Ampofo said: "It was a fantastic final and both teams should be very proud of their performances.

"It is great to have a platform for the talented girls in the county and great to see so many Brent girls playing at a good standard."

