Brent girls help Middlesex battle back to win cup
PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 18 June 2019
Six girls from Brent helped Middlesex Under-14s come from behind twice to beat Essex and lift the South East England Schools' FA Cup.
Recently crowned national champions Essex took the lead first from a corner before Caitlin Star Boodram played through Lena Williams to make it 1-1.
Essex came out for the second half looking to retake the lead and did soon after with a goal from outside the box, though Middlesex responded again thanks to a Williams penalty.
With the game looking set for extra time, another Brent player Macey Bannerman Lloyd slipped through Star Boodram to slot home to give Middlesex a 3-2 win.
Middlesex schools vice-chair Chris Ampofo said: "It was a fantastic final and both teams should be very proud of their performances.
"It is great to have a platform for the talented girls in the county and great to see so many Brent girls playing at a good standard."