Brent boys play out thrilling draw with Haringey

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 February 2019

The Brent under-11 boys' football team face the camera (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

The Brent under-11 boys' football team face the camera (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Archant

The latest news from the Brent Schools’ FA

The Brent under-11 boys’ football team were involved a thrilling match as they drew 5-5 against their Haringey counterparts.

Though Le’Kai Chevannes scored from an Armend Muslika corner for the borough boys in the first half, Brent trailed 3-1 at the break.

Chevannes struck again in the second half, while Danny Gobishavi Por Arsl scored twice and Troy Kelly was also on target as Brent produced an epic comeback to draw the game.

“A very exciting game with end to end action and a determined spirit from Brent to repeatedly come back,” said coach Paul Woodford.

Brent: Barrett, Chevannes, Giscombe, Gobishavi Por Asl, Kelly, Lovell, Moore, Muslika, Pollendine, Prela, Selmani, Sharma, Zanuncio, Zebiri.

*Six Brent youngsters helped the Middlesex girls’ under-14 team collect a 4-1 win over Sussex to reach the semi-finals of the South-East England Schools’ FA Essex Cup semi-finals.

Lallini Salpodoru, Macey Bannerman-Lloyd, Caitlin Finnerty, Noelani Ageyman, Shakira Kafero-Roberts and Susan Uwaifo were all part of the winning team.

Kafero-Roberts was on target for Middlesex as they progressed to the final four.

