Wealdstone’s Brennan is National League South manager of year

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan has been awarded the National League South Manager of the Year award for the 2019/20 season.

After steering the club to their first ever National League South title, Brennan was presented with the Manager of the Year award on Friday night during the club’s trophy presentation.

“I’m delighted to receive the National League South Manager of the Year award,” said Brennan.

“This is an award I will share with our management team, Stuart [Maynard], Gary [King], Kirk [Rayment] and Matty [Saunders].

“Awards like this are rewarded with success, without our team work ethic and togetherness we wouldn’t have achieved this success.

“Our players delivered us the National League South title by buying into our front-foot technical philosophy and our levels of performance was what pleased me most this season.

“I was delighted for our supporters and our players on Friday night. I was buzzing for our board and people like ‘Fingers’ [Paul Fruin] and Tony [Waugh] because they are the lifeblood of the football club.”

Brennan, although proud to win his award, stresses the new season is fast approaching, adding: “To be honest with you, my mind is now totally focused on the new season and it has been for some time now.

“We all can’t wait to get going, hopefully we will get some clarity this week of a start date. I know all our players are really excited to get started and there is no doubt our supporters are too.

“We have plenty of work to get through but, like we have always worked, we will take it one day at a time.”