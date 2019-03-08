Brennan pleased with performance at Maidenhead as Wealdstone prepare for FA Cup replay

Ross Lafayette celebrates putting Wealdstone ahead against Maidenhead. Picture: MontImageMedia Archant

Dean Brennan praised his side's performance in the 1-1 FA Cup draw away at Maidenhead United on Saturday but admits they must be more clinical in the final third.

Ross Lafayette struck in the second half to put the Stones ahead but Ryan Upward found a late equaliser for the home side to set up a replay at Grosvenor Vale on Tuesday night.

Speaking to the club after the game, Brennan said: "I thought the performance was strong, obviously we're disappointed to concede so late.

"We didn't really manage to get ourselves two goals up when we had the opportunities to do that.

"I thought all our players were excellent, our two centre-halves were outstanding.

"It was the same kind of performance we've been giving all season.

"We could have been a bit more clinical in the final third and that's probably the difference when you go up the levels a little bit.

"We need to score more when we're on top."

The FA Cup draw for the first round will be made this evening, with League One and League Two teams entering the competition for the first time.

But Brennan is expecting another closely fought game in their home replay against National League side Maidenhead.

"They're a good side, it's where we want to be," he added.

"It's going to be a long, hard season if we manage to get ourselves there.

"It's going to be a tight game again but confidence has been created over the past 15/16 games.

"Full credit to Maidenhead, they came back in the game. You've got to give credit to the opposition, they scored a good restart goal.

"It was important not to get beat, We're happy with the draw and we'll go back to our place on Tuesday."