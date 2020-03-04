Search

Brennan expecting difficult Dulwich Hamlet test despite difference in league position

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 March 2020

Dean Brennan leads his Wealdstone players off the pitch. Picture: MontImageMedia

Dean Brennan leads his Wealdstone players off the pitch. Picture: MontImageMedia

Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan is expecting Saturday's home clash with Dulwich Hamlet to be an interesting game, with both sides fighting for very different things.

Dulwich sit 19th in the National League South on 34 points, level with the two sides below them, while the Stones still top the league with a five-point lead over Havant & Waterlooville.

Brennan's side drew 0-0 away at Dartford on Saturday and were due to return to action at Tonbridge on Tuesday but the game was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

"It's a bit frustrating," Brennan said.

"When we were in red hot form we wanted the games to keep coming.

"We've had a bit of bad luck but there's nothing we can do about it.

"Dulwich are one of the full-time teams and they have big resources for the division.

"I think they've underachieved to be honest. They have a lot of good, seasoned, experienced players and they are well supported.

"It's going to be a difficult test. You can never be surprised in this division as it's really tough.

"They have a good squad but sometimes you have seasons like that where things don't go right.

"We know they are a fantastic club and Gav (Gavin Rose) is a great manager.

"They are fighting for their lives and we are fighting to win the title so it's going to be a good game."

After a goalless first half at Dartford on Saturday, Dennon Lewis had the chance to win it for Wealdstone in the second half but missed a penalty.

But Brennan was pleased with the effort from his side as they avoided back-to-back defeats following a 1-0 loss at home to Chelmsford last Tuesday.

He added: "I thought defensively we were excellent.

"I don't really remember them having any chances to be honest throughout the whole game.

"Second half we've had two glorious opportunities to win the game.

"But I was delighted. I think it was important we didn't get beat here and we didn't.

"Hopefully it will be a valuable point and I'm always delighted when we get a clean sheet.

"I thought we were the stronger team.

"I thought we had the better opportunities but they're a good side and there's no doubt they'll be in the play-offs for me."

