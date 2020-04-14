Brennan admits it would be ‘heartbreaking’ for Wealdstone to miss out on promotion

Dean Brennan and his Wealdstone side celebrate victory over Chelmsford this season. Picture: Adam Williams Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan admits it would be “heartbreaking” if they were denied promotion to the National League and has called for the final table to be decided on a points per game basis if the season cannot be finished.

National League clubs have been asked to vote on whether to end the season without playing the remaining games, a proposal the League has encouraged them to vote in favour of.

While each vote from National League clubs goes towards the final tally, each team’s vote from the National League North and South goes towards four total votes both leagues have been allocated.

The Stones sat top of the National League South at the time the season was suspended, three points clear of Havant & Waterlooville with a game in hand, while there will be no relegation from the division because of the decision to expunge all results in the leagues below.

“It will break our hearts if we don’t go up,” Brennan said.

“We wanted the opportunity of going to win the title and even if we came first or second between us and Havant & Waterlooville, it was going to be an exciting finish.

“It’s been a really exciting league, we’ve played some great football, scored some great goals.

“We’ve got the best defensive record in the division, most points over this period and I think we’ve scored the most goals in the division as well.

“I think for our supporters really I’d just be gutted for them. Sometimes an opportunity like this doesn’t come around again, it’s so tough to create this opportunity.

“Whatever happens we’re just going to have to meet it head on. If we’ve got to start all over again we’ll start all over again, there’s nothing I or anyone can do about it.

“Financially, we’re in a really solid position because we’ve really lived to our means and below our means because of what’s gone on at the club in the last two seasons.”

The outcome of the vote is yet to be announced but is expected to be revealed soon.

If the season is finished without playing the remaining games, clubs will then vote on how to end the season and Brennan argues the campaign must not be null and voided.

He added: “I think it will be season over, I can’t see it resuming as much as I’d like it to and everyone wants it to resume.

“But I think surely we can get a four-week window where we can play it somewhere?

“The fairest way realistically after that is probably points per game.

“I’d be shocked if it was null and void. I think the season will just stop, I don’t think it’s the right thing to do but I think it will happen.

“I think we’d have the strongest in level two. 75-80pc of the season is gone so we have to find a fair way of doing it, obviously that would suit us.”