Big decisions went against us says Wealdstone boss Brennan

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: MontImageMedia Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan believes big decisions went against them in the 4-1 defeat to Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday.

The Stones took the lead thanks to Ross Lafayette's early goal but were the victims of a comeback from the Hawks as a ten-game winning run came to and end.

Brennan insists he was not too disappointed with the performance and says big moments in the game going against them made the difference.

"The refereeing decisions went against us," he said.

"I thought the game was pretty even, we made some individual errors which is going to happen.

"We were in it in the first half but a lot of things went against us.

"We scored a goal that was given offside but it wasn't. He gave a penalty that wasn't a penalty.

"The referees have a difficult job but in these bigger games I would like to see a more senior official in charge."

The defeat also saw new signing George McLennan suffer a fractured ankle after a challenge meaning he will now be sidelined from action for at least three to four months.

Brennan is confused as to why the tackle was not deemed worthy of a red card but praised the strength of the opposition.

"I can't understand how it's not a sending off.

"I spoke to the referee calmly after the game and he said he didn't think it was endangering him but he's got a fractured ankle.

"Anyone who wants success will have to finish above them this season. They have good quality.

"We missed some good chances but they know how to win big games of football.

"We've got a county cup game now on Tuesday against Hounslow, I'm told the club hasn't won a county cup for some time.

"Some of the lads who haven't played will get an opportunity."