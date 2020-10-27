Harrow Borough climb up league table with Beaconsfield victory

Southern League Premier Division South: Beaconsfield Town 1 Harrow Borough 4

There were goals for all three strikers, including new signing Dernell Wynter, as Harrow Borough climbed five places up the table with a win that wasn’t as impressive as the scoreline suggests.

Wynter, signed a couple of days ago from Chesham United, came straight into the side.

Frank Keita filled in at right-back as Bradley Empson was injured, with Kensley Maloney continuing to operate at left-back.

Harrow haven’t started games very well lately, and that was again the case here, although Liam Ferdinand missed a golden chance to give them a fourth-minute lead, getting to Maloney’s pass before home goalkeeper Forster but guiding the ball past the post.

Sprague drove over for the Rams, and former Harrow favourite Dylan Kearney shot wide after two Borough defenders got in each other’s way as a cross dropped beyond the far post.

In the 19th minute, the hosts went in front. Minhas was not closed down after he had got past Lewis Cole, and he hit a shot from the edge of the box that went past Dan Purdue’s left hand. The keeper will probably feel he should have kept it out though his performance later on would more than make up for any error here.

Before Beaconsfield could capitalise on their lead, Harrow levelled just a minute later. Ferdinand threaded the ball through to O’Connor, in the inside-left channel, and he guided a right-foot shot past Forster into the far corner.

An even passage of play followed, with Jordan Ireland blocking a Kearney effort, Maloney and Ferdinand combining well to create a shot for the latter that Forster saved. Purdue then saved from Louis after a clever one-two from the Rams.

A good Harrow moved ended with a Ferdinand first-time shot from Keita’s cross, well stopped by Forster.

Harrow went in front in the 37th minute, all three members of the strike force playing a part, as Wynter surged forward, finding Ferdinand whose shot was blocked, O’Connor reacting quickly to put the dropping ball in the net for his second.

Lewis Cole’s shot from Michael Bryan’s pass was saved, before Purdue ensured Harrow’s half-time lead with a superb save from Louis and another from Kearney.

The second half opened with Beaconsfield in the ascendant. Harrow seemed unable to hold on to the ball and when Ferdinand gave it away, Kearney moved forward to curl a shot against the angle of post and bar. Louis then hit a shot from the edge of the box that brought a brilliant diving save from Purdue.

Borough were looking vulnerable in the air, too, and were lucky when Ajanlekoko rose above the defence to head a long free-kick over.

A Lewis Cole free-kick was held comfortably by Forster, but that was a brief interlude from the home pressure, which then saw Purdue save Kearney’s angled shot with his feet, before he kept out Khaliq’s free header from a corner.

Most were probably expecting a home equaliser but it was Harrow who scored next, in the 74th minute. Ferdinand put O’Connor in on the right of the box, and Ajanlekoko hauled him down.

Foster got a hand to Ferdinand’s penalty but the power of the strike took it into the goal.

Home manager Gary Meakin was sent from the dug-out for complaints in the aftermath.

Maloney’s surging run set up a chance for Ferdinand, but Forster made a good save.

The Rams were still posing a considerable threat, however, and Ben Tricker made a fine block from Kearney’s low near post cross, before Purdue made an astounding save to tip away Kearney’s shot on the turn. Wynter’s effort was kept out by Forster before, in the 82nd minute, a deep Beaconsfield corner saw a push on an attacker, and they too had a penalty.

Pulling a goal back could well have led to a panicky conclusion, but Purdue dived to his left to push away Louis’s spot-kick.

Harrow sealed the win in the 87th minute when Ferdinand looked up and played a lovely crossfield pass to Wynter, in space on the left.

He cut in and confidently struck a right-footer into the far corner. There was still time for Purdue to underline his man of the match performance with a fine double save.

Harrow have now gone three league games unbeaten after losing the first four. Before they entertain Hayes & Yeading on Tuesday week, they first travel to Burgess Hill Town this Saturday in the FA Trophy.

BEACONSFIELD TOWN: Adam Forster, Jerome Ecclestone, Oliver Sprague (booked, 25 mins), Mark Nisbet (booked, 76 mins), Luke Neville (booked, 60 mins), Jordan Ajanlekoko, Aaron Minhas, Bayley Brown, Jefferson Louis, Dylan Kearney, Callander Khaliq. Unused subs: James Taylor, Nathan Webb, Harry Scott, Ibrahim Lukulay, Thomas Scott.

HARROW BOROUGH: Dan Purdue, Kensley Maloney, Frank Keita, Ben Tricker, Babs Jarra, Jordan Ireland (booked, 90 mins), Lewis Cole (booked, 85 mins; sub Shaun Preddie, 88 mins), Michael Bryan, Liam Ferdinand (booked, 81 mins; sub Brendan Matthew, 88 mins), Anthony O’Connor (booked, 59 mins), Dernell Wynter. Unused subs: Chinua Cole, Matthew Hall.

Referee: Mr D Todd

Att. 192