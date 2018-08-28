Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Hendon hope for better weather at Beaconsfield

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 January 2019

Bayley Brown celebrates opening the scoring for Hendon against Tiverton Town (pic DBeechPhotography)

Bayley Brown celebrates opening the scoring for Hendon against Tiverton Town (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Greens had midweek clash with Weymouth called off after drawing 2-2 against Tiverton Town last weekend

Hendon will hope Saturday’s trip to Beaconsfield Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South does not fall foul of the weather after being frustrated by the midweek cold snap.

The Greens were due to play host to high-flying Weymouth in the league, but that game was postponed shortly before kick-off owing to rapid snowfall in the hour before kick-off.

James Gray’s men were in action last Saturday, though, as they saw their eight-game losing run in the league end with a 2-2 draw at home to Tiverton Town.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit looked to be ending that run in style as goals from Bayley Brown and Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick saw them lead by two at the break.

However, Tivvy netted twice in the second half to earn a share of the spoils and lengthen Hendon’s wait for a win.

The Greens will hope that finally ends this weekend as they seek a success at Beaconsfield.

Most Read

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

Raheem Sterling . Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Jaden Moodie killing: Wembley man charged with Waltham Forest teen’s murder

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Reformed drug dealer from Queen’s Park turns his life around and hopes to inspire others

Bradley Laurencin who has turned his life around

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge. Photo: Met Police

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

Aaron Sinclair.

Most Read

England’s Raheem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

Raheem Sterling . Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Jaden Moodie killing: Wembley man charged with Waltham Forest teen’s murder

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Reformed drug dealer from Queen’s Park turns his life around and hopes to inspire others

Bradley Laurencin who has turned his life around

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge. Photo: Met Police

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

Aaron Sinclair.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR recall Wheeler from Portsmouth loan

Loftus Road, the home of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Nigel French/PA)

Hendon hope for better weather at Beaconsfield

Bayley Brown celebrates opening the scoring for Hendon against Tiverton Town (pic DBeechPhotography)

Football clubs join Dein’s Twinning Project to rehabilitate offenders

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein launched the Twinning Project in October (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Harrow hope to successfully tame Dragons as Baker aims to get back to winning ways

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Kenton schoolgirl wins top slop as Brent’s finalist at the Jack Petchy Speak Out! Challenge

Jack Petchy regional winner Princilla Agyemang with mayor of Brent Cllr Arshad Mahmood. Picture: Tony Preec
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists