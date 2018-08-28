Hendon hope for better weather at Beaconsfield

Bayley Brown celebrates opening the scoring for Hendon against Tiverton Town (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Greens had midweek clash with Weymouth called off after drawing 2-2 against Tiverton Town last weekend

Hendon will hope Saturday’s trip to Beaconsfield Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South does not fall foul of the weather after being frustrated by the midweek cold snap.

The Greens were due to play host to high-flying Weymouth in the league, but that game was postponed shortly before kick-off owing to rapid snowfall in the hour before kick-off.

James Gray’s men were in action last Saturday, though, as they saw their eight-game losing run in the league end with a 2-2 draw at home to Tiverton Town.

The Silver Jubilee Park outfit looked to be ending that run in style as goals from Bayley Brown and Shaquille Hippolyte-Patrick saw them lead by two at the break.

However, Tivvy netted twice in the second half to earn a share of the spoils and lengthen Hendon’s wait for a win.

The Greens will hope that finally ends this weekend as they seek a success at Beaconsfield.