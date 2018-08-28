Harrow search for swift return to winning ways at Beaconsfield

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro lost 1-0 at Metropolitan Police on Tuesday

Harrow Borough head for Beaconsfield Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday in search of a swift return to winning ways.

Boro were beaten for the first time in 2019 on Tuesday night as they went down 1-0 away to promotion rivals Metropolitan Police.

Boss Steve Baker will have been disappointed with the goal his team conceded as Met skipper Max Blackmore scored a tap-in in the 70th minute.

The result was particularly hard for the Rogers Family Stadium club to take as they had beaten the same team 4-3 in the reverse fixture on Saturday.

Dylan Kearney got hosts Harrow off to a flyer in that match, netting the opening goal in the 10th minute.

That lead lasted just 10 minutes as Jack Mazzone levelled the scores for the visitors.

The Met then took the lead four minutes later as Jeremy Arthur found the target and the away side took their advantage into half-time.

Boro made a first start to the second half, with Kearney drawing the home team level three minutes after the restart.

Parity would only last for four minutes, though, as Mazzone netted to regain the lead for the Met.

With six minutes left in the match, Baker’s boys appeared to have salvaged a point when Ant O’Connor scored.

But better was to come in stoppage time as Kearney completed his hat-trick with what proved to be the winner.

It was a victory the Rogers Family Stadium club would have hoped to build on against the Met on Tuesday night, but sadly it wasn’t to be.

Instead, Harrow must pick themselves up in time for their trip to Beaconsfield this weekend.

The teams last met in December when a Kearney brace fired Boro to a vital win at home.

Baker will hope Kearney can get among the goals again this weekend as his team look to keep their place in the play-off places.

But with Beaconsfield unbeaten in their last four home league matches, it is set to be a difficult afternoon for the Rogers Family Stadium side.