Southern League: Beaconsfield 4 Harrow 1

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

For the first time this campaign, Harrow have lost successive league games after arguably the worst performance of the season.

Ryan Moss missed out after his wife had given birth on Friday night, with Shaun Preddie unwell.

Nathaniel Oseni was the latest player to be tried out in the problem right-back berth and he found it as problematic as Preddie had last Tuesday.

George Moore was on the bench, albeit unused, to suggest he is close to a return.

Harrow began well enough and Michael Bryan’s fine corner was met by a powerful header from Mitchal Gough, but the ball was cleared off the line.

Bryan then curled a free-kick over the bar after Dylan Kearney had been dragged back by Neville. But after 14 minutes, Harrow wasted three chances to clear the danger and Charlie Losasso went in on the left side and squared to Marvin Morgan, who had a simple job to net.

Hafed Al-Droubi then had to go full-length to turn round Louis Stead’s shot but a nice move by Bryan, Oseni and Anthony O’Connor ended with a cross just in front of Kearney.

Gough made a great tackle to stop Morgan and Bryan found Jordan Ireland whose side-footed shot was held by Ravan Constable before Harrow levelled after 36 minutes.

Ryan Haugh found Lewis Cole on the left, and his sweet cross was turned into his own net by Luke Neville, under pressure from O’Connor, for an own goal.

Ireland made a good defensive interception and Losasso’s free-kick went just over, before a catalogue of errors gave Beaconsfield back the lead after 42 minutes.

Again a chance to clear the ball wasn’t taken, as The Rams got into the box on the right and Al-Droubi dived at Morgan’s feet but couldn’t grasp the ball, and Morgan got it away from him, crossing for ex-Harrow man Bajram Pashaj to walk in.

Constable made a good save to turn away an Ireland shot, as Harrow went in a goal down at the break.

And the hosts started the second period the stronger, with Gough blocking Morgan’s shot, the ball rebounding to Daniel Brown whose cross was headed wide by Losasso.

Al-Droubi then saved at Morgan’s feet as the home striker went through the middle of the Harrow defence far too easily.

But Borough were millimetres away from an equaliser when Osemi and Ireland got the ball to Bryan, and he beat a defender before hitting a left-foot curler that beat Constable and came off the inside of the far post.

Beaconsfield extended their lead in the 63rd minute when Losasso swung in a pacey free-kick from the left and Reece Yorke headed it in.

Three Harrow substitutions, including a debut for Andre Odetola and a return for the fit-again Frank Keita, didn’t do anything for the visitors, and it looked more likely that The Rams would increase their lead than that Borough would reduce the deficit.

And so it proved as Losasso whipped in an 81st minute corner, Al-Droubi missed it, and Morgan headed in at the far post.

Harrow look totally deflated and when Gough lost the ball, Hunte set up another ex-Harrow player, Jon-Jo Bates, who shot wide,

With three minutes to go, Constable took down Kearney with a challenge outside his area and was pretty lucky the card was yellow, not red.

After this performance, Harrow need a game other than a league match, to attempt to regroup, and Tuesday night’s Middlesex Senior Cup Quarter-Final at Staines will give them that opportunity.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Oseni, Haugh, Gough, Fenton (Odetola 61), Ireland, Kearney, McLoed, O’Connor (Keita 74), Bryan, Cole (Holland 61). Unused subs: Pearce, Moore.

Attendance: 145.