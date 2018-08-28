Search

Hendon held to draw at Beaconsfield

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 January 2019

Danny Boness watches as a Beaconsfield free kick sails safely over his goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Danny Boness watches as a Beaconsfield free kick sails safely over his goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

Evo-Stik South Premier South: Beaconsfield Town 0 Hendon 0

Charlie Smith made his debut for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)Charlie Smith made his debut for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon saw their winless run in the Evo-Stik South Premier South reach 10 matches with a 0-0 draw at Beaconsfield Town.

The Greens travelled to Buckinghamshire looking for a first league win since beating Merthyr Town 3-0 on December 1.

The game, however, saw few chances created on a typically cold January afternoon as the two sides shared the spoils.

There was a lengthy delay in the first half as the Rams lost Bajram Pashaj to what was later confirmed to be a broken arm.

Bayley Brown wins the header (pic DBeechPhotography)Bayley Brown wins the header (pic DBeechPhotography)

There was also a talking point in the second period too as Romario Jonas was dismissed for Hendon after picking up a second yellow card.

The match, though, did see the Greens keep their first league clean sheet since that win over Merthyr which will be a positive that boss James Gray will look to build on.

And Gray will hope the Silver Jubilee Park outfit end their wait for a league win at home to Salisbury this Saturday.

