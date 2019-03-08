Wilkinson hopes Wealdstone bounce back at Bath

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Welling

Stones saw 11-game unbeaten run come to an end with 3-1 loss at home to Welling United last weekend

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson

Bobby Wilkinson will hope Saturday’s trip to Bath City marks the start of another long unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League South.

Stones make the trip to Somerset having lost in the league for the first time in 2019 last weekend, going down 3-1 at home to play-off rivals Welling United.

The Grosvenor Vale club started well and took the lead in the 14th minute through a Danny Green penalty.

However, a brace from Brendan Kiernan and a Bradley Goldberg goal saw Welling come from behind to defeat Wealdstone.

The loss brought an end to Stones’ 11-game unbeaten run in the league and boss Wilkinson is keen to embark on another good run of form, starting with the trip to Bath.

Speaking after the defeat to Welling, Wilkinson told the club website: “I have to look at everything from last weekend; there were a lot of positives, but a lot of negatives as well.

“We haven’t been as open as we were on Saturday for a long time.

“We’d kept five clean sheets in our previous eight games, but we looked like conceding every time Welling attacked.

“We know there’s a lot to work on, but we’ll regroup and go again.

“I wasn’t happy with how easy some of the goals were conceded. They were too easy for Welling and we’re not like that, we’re a solid side.

“We didn’t even look organised at times and certain players were below par.”

As for the performance against Welling, Wilkinson believes Wealdstone were guilty of missing good chances at vital times which could have changed the game.

Stones have won just two of their last 11 home league matches, but the boss is at a loss to explain why things are not clicking at Grosvenor Vale.

“We missed some real sitters and for some reason we’re not winning matches at home at the minute,” he added.

“We looked open at times and every time Welling went forward, they looked like scoring.

“We missed some clear-cut chances at key moments of the game, but I’ve got no complaints.

“The boys were brilliant for 11 games and our run was always going to come to an end eventually.

“We have to pick ourselves up, stick together and see if we can get another run going.”