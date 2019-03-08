National League: Bath City 1 Wealdstone 1

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/dfinill photography) DFinillPhotography

Bath City came from a goal behind to deny Wealdstone victory in Someret on Saturday.

A Robbie Cundy own goal in the first half had given the visitors the lead, but was cancelled out by debutant Sol Pryce’s header midway through the second half.

It took seven minutes for the Stones to register their first shot when Stefan Brown laid the ball to Godfrey Poku on the edge of the box, but the midfielder fired wide.

Ryan Brunt’s attempt after 10 minutes was the Romans’ first on target, but failed to trouble Jonathan North as it trickled easily into the keeper’s palms.

North was called into action just two minutes later when Ross Stearn’s effort was pushed over the bar and Stearn’s corner in the 17th minute tempted Jack Batten but the Bath centre-half could not guide his header on target,

The away side had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock four minutes later when Simon Mensah played Tarryn Allarakhia through on goal but the Crawley loanee’s shot was well-saved by Ryan Clarke.

Bath midfielder Frankie Artus was denied a fantastic bicycle-kick finish by North in the 26th minute and Allarakhia was involved in giving the Stones the lead two minutes later when his cross from the right found Bath’s Cundy who headed into his own net.

Bath almost drew level six minutes later when a deflected clearance found Brunt in the box, before he fired wide.

Another chance for Brunt came in the 37th minute when his right-footed effort was struck across goal and wide of the far post.

Bristol City loanee Freddie Hinds was given his first chance of the game with a free-kick on the edge of Wealdstone’s box five minutes before the interval but lacked power and hit the wall before the Stones cleared.

Bath almost latched onto a Wealdstone mistake just before half-time when Christian Smith diverted the ball to Batten in the box before Batten disappointingly fired over.

Bath made a quick start in the second half as Stearn’s deflected strike three minutes after the break flew from 12 yards out.

The Romans had another chance in the 56th minute when Joe Raynes was located in the box by Anthony Straker but Raynes’ shot was well blocked by Freddie Grant.

Raynes turned into provider two minutes later when his lofted free-kick was headed over by Brunt.

But Stones captain Jerome Okimo almost headed in a Danny Green free-kick but nodded just wide of Clarke’s net in the 65th minute.

Seconds later Swindon loanee Pryce breezed past North and almost slotted into an empty net before Okimo blocked in the goalmouth for the corner.

However, the resulting corner was converted by Pryce in the 66th minute bringing the Romans level.

Raynes had an audacious attempt not long after Bath’s equaliser but was wide of the goal.

Allarakhia began causing more problems on the left with 15 minutes to go, but his square ball could not quite find David Pratt at the near-post.

Cundy tried making amends for his own goal when he booted into the side-netting inside the final 10 minutes and Hinds almost gave Bath three points late on when his shot was blocked.

However, after a hard-fought 90 minutes, the Stones could only come away from Twerton Park with one point.