National League: Bath City 0 Wealdstone 0

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan thanks his players (pic Mont Image Media) Archant

Table toppers Wealdstone took a point against fellow promotion contenders Bath City at Twerton Park in National League South on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The highly anticipated clash of the heavyweights ended in a goalless draw as the visitors claimed a well-deserved share of the spoils and clean sheet away from home.

Manager Dean Brennan made one change to the starting line-up which had defeated Concord Rangers, with midfielder Billy Clifford replacing defensive stalwart Connor Stevens, who was unavailable due to suspension.

And the Stones were close to taking the lead in sublime style in the fourth minute when Jack Jebb's corner to the far post found Michael Phillips and he headed down to William Edjenguele who attempted a fantastic acrobatic bicycle kick, which looped just over the crossbar.

The opening period was fairly tight and even, with neither side able to gain the ascendancy, nor dominate possession or proceedings.

The Romans first real threat on goal came in the 29th minute, as Noah Chilvers surged through to the edge of the box and fired a fierce shot, which narrowly blazed over the crossbar.

You may also want to watch:

As half-time approached, the Stones began to generate a few more cohesive and fluid passages of play, with Jebb playing a delightful defence-splitting through ball to Dennon Lewis in the 39th minute, but Bath keeper Ryan Clarke was quick off of his line to gather.

On the stroke of half-time, Wealdstone were close to seizing the lead, as Jacob Mendy latched onto a loose ball and drove a low effort on target, prompting Clarke to make an awkward save.

The Stones began the second half in determined fashion, with Michee Efete bursting down the right wing to whip in a teasing cross, which rebounded off the crossbar in the 50th minute.

Five minutes later, Wealdstone were again close to assuming the lead, as Phillips released Mendy down the right, where he cut inside and struck a shot which rolled agonisingly past the far post.

As the second half progressed, the match began to become more open and stretched, with end-to-end action, as both sides pressed for a coveted goal to break the deadlock.

In the 75th minute, the Romans were close to taking the lead as Adam Mann struck a brilliant first-time volley, which dipped just over the crossbar.

Another quick counter attack by the hosts in stoppage time saw Chilvers cut inside and fire from the left side of the box, but his effort flew past the far post as the match finished in a stalemate, with Phillips producing a man of the match performance for the Stones in the heart of defence.