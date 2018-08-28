Search

Harrow hope to successfully tame Dragons as Baker aims to get back to winning ways

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 January 2019

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro drew 3-3 at Poole Town in midweek after losing 3-1 at home to Swindon Supermarine last weekend

Harrow Borough will hope to avoid the need for more late drama at Basingstoke Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday.

Boro needed two late goals in midweek to earn a 3-3 draw on their trip to Poole Town in the league.

Steve Baker’s men found themselves 2-0 down at the break in Dorset after Marvin Brooks and James Constable had netted for the Dolphins.

The Rogers Family Stadium club were given hope of a comeback midway through the second half when Dylan Kearney found the target.

That hope, though, looked to have been extinguished when Jack Scrimshaw restored Poole’s two-goal lead 11 minutes from time.

Max Holland netted for Harrow in the final minute of normal time to set up a thrilling finale.

And in the third minute of stoppage time, Kearney added his second of the match to secure a share of the spoils for Boro.

That thrilling draw followed a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Swindon Supermarine for Baker’s boys last Saturday.

Goals from Henry Spalding and Matt Liddiard saw Supermarine hold a two-goal advantage at half-time.

Swindon then added a third through Conor McDonagh, before Harrow’s Frank Keita netted what proved to only be a consolation goal.

Despite going without a win in their two games this week, Boro remain in the top five in the division with a three-point advantage over Merthyr Town in sixth.

Should results go against them this weekend, though, they could find themselves outside the play-off places looking in.

That may increase the pressure on getting a result at Basingstoke, who have struggled this season and are currently in the relegation zone.

The Dragons have lost four of their last six matches in the league, taking just four points from a possible 18 over that run.

That should give Harrow a confidence boost heading into this weekend’s match, as should the previous meeting between the sides.

Boro came from behind to beat Basingstoke 2-1 at home in November, with Ryan Moss scoring twice in the second half.

A similar result this weekend would be most welcome.

