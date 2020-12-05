Wealdstone play out goalless draw with rivals Barnet

Wealdstone attacker Dennon Lewis goes for goal against Barnet (Pic: Jon Taffel)

National League: Barnet 0 Wealdstone 0

Wealdstone midfielder Charlie Wakefield goes for goal against Barnet (Pic: Jon Taffel) Wealdstone midfielder Charlie Wakefield goes for goal against Barnet (Pic: Jon Taffel)

Wealdstone played out a goalless draw with local rivals Barnet as the sides met for the first-time since a pre-season friendly back in 2002.

The first chance of the contest fell to new Stones midfielder Dean Parrett as he drilled an effort goalbound where Scott Loach pulled off a huge save.

Ephron Mason-Clark raced forward and fired an effort over the crossbar before the visitors captain Jerome Okimo headed wide in the early stages of the contest.

Barnet winger Mason-Clark with a chance again for the hosts, but Stones defender Jack Cawley took a lot of the power out of it with a block and Stuart Moore held onto it.

Good chance for the Stones as Dean Parrett found Charlie Wakefield at the far post but his effort was well blocked by Connors in the 37th minute.

On the stroke of half-time Dennon Lewis was played through on goal but attacker struck his effort wide of the target as they headed into the break goalless.

The first big chance of the second-half fell to Barnet as Alex McQueen swerved in a great cross to Effiong but he headed over at the far post.

Barnet starting to apply some pressure as Mason-Clark smashed an effort just wide of the goal from the edge of the box.

It was almost an instant impact from substitute Jerome Slew as his 20 yard effort was turned round the post by goalkeeper Scott Loach just three minutes after he came on in the 63rd minute.

Moments later it was another chance for Barnet’s new loan signing Inih Effiong at the far post, but Michee Efete done enough to put him off and Stuart Moore collected his header.

In the 79th minute Dennon Lewis had a shot from the edge of the area but it was held by Loach before Effiong was denied on two occassions by Moore.

Both sides held on and settled for a share of the spoils.

Wealdstone: Moore, Efete, Phillips, Cawley, Okimo, Dyer, Smith, Parrett (Benyu 76), Green (Slew 63) Wakefield (Hughes 88), Lewis.

Unused subs: Askew and Charles.