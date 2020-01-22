Baker says Harrow Borough must hit back straight away after unbeaten run ends

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town earlier this season (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals) @GRAVIS.VISUALS

Steve Baker says his Harrow Borough side cannot afford to fall back into a bad run after their four-game unbeaten run ended with defeat at Blackfield & Langley on Saturday.

The Borough suffered a 2-0 loss after goals from Sam Griffin and Mitchell Speechley-Price ended a run of three victories and a draw in 2020.

Baker's side take on Hartley Wintney in the BetVictor Southern Premier South on Saturday and the manager says his side have to bounce back.

"It was already, but Saturday's game at home to Hartley is a huge game," he said.

"What we can't afford to do is get back on a bad run. We must bounce back with a win but it will be tough.

"They are always very organised and give everything. I'm not sure it will be much of a football spectacle but more of a battle."

Harrow had the better of the first half as George Moore shot narrowly wide from Michael Bryan's tapped free-kick, before the latter curled over a left-footed strike.

But two minutes after the restart, the home side had the lead when Griffin was allowed a free run by the Borough defence to head past Hafed Al-Droubi.

Harrow tried to hit back as Bryan found Moore, whose pass to Thomas Scott led to a shot that had the goalkeeper beaten and was bound for the net until Jordan Rose blocked it as Lewis Cole sent the loose ball wide.

Barnet loanee Okem Chime hit the top of the bar with a cross and also shot narrowly wide of the far post

But the game was decided in the 87th minute when a deep cross from the left was lifted over Al-Droubi for substitute Speechley-Price to come in and head home.

Baker added: "There wasn't a great deal wrong with our effort on Saturday but we didn't do enough in either box.

"We didn't pose much of a threat going forward and two individual errors led to two goals.

"It was yet another inept refereeing performance. We had a stonewall penalty not given in the first half which could have made a big difference."