Baker remains confident of turnaround despite Tiverton defeat

Harrow manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker remains optimistic that results will change if his side continue to work hard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Baker's side suffered a 5-1 defeat to Tiverton Town on Saturday after being reduced to nine men.

They return to action on Saturday against Gosport Borough in the BetVictor Southern Premier South and Baker is confident in his team's chances.

"We just need to keep grafting. Results aren't great but performances have been faily good," he said.

"I'm sure it will turn with some luck.

"Of course Saturday is important. I'm hopeful of another signing this week which will make us even stronger.

"If we can play to our level I believe we have every chance against a much-fancied Gosport.

"We need to pick up points and quickly."