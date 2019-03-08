Harrow chase success against Tiverton

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro lost London Senior Cup final to Brentford B in midweek after losing 2-0 at home to Wimborne Town in league last Saturday

Harrow Borough will hope to avoid a third straight defeat in the Evo-Stik South Premier South when they head to the South West to visit Tiverton Town on Saturday.

Boro slipped to a second straight loss in the league last weekend as they went down 2-0 at home to Wimborne Town.

Steve Baker's men fell behind in the 32nd minute when Jordan Lee scored for the Magpies.

The Rogers Family Stadium outfit then conceded a second in the second half, with Matthew Oldring netting for the visitors.

It was a disappointing result in the league for Harrow and they were also beaten in the final of the London Senior Cup in midweek.

Taking on Brentford B at Griffin Park, the home of the Bees' senior side, Boro were beaten 4-0.

Baker's boys gave a good account of themselves in the opening 45 minutes as they headed down the tunnel with the game scoreless.

The Rogers Family Stadium club's resistance was finally broken in the 60th minute, though, as Joe Hardy scored the opening goal and with six minutes remaining in the match, Harrow conceded the second, with Hardy again on target.

Two goals in quick succession followed from Fredrik Hammar and Gustav Mogensen as Boro fell to defeat in the final.

But boss Baker was pleased with the effort and application from the Rogers Family Stadium side against a talented Brentford B outfit.

Baker posted on Twitter: “The boys were fantastic and had we taken our chances, who knows what might have happened.

“The last 15 minutes, Brentford B's class and fitness told.

“I can't speak highly enough of Brentford for how we were looked after.

“It was a great experience and a learning curve.”

Harrow will hope to put what they learned from playing Brentford B to use this weekend as they aim to return to winning ways.

With just three games to go in the campaign, Boro still have an outside shot at making the play-offs, but know they will have to win all their matches.