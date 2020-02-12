Baker believes Harrow Borough can take confidence from two recent results

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town earlier this season (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals) @GRAVIS.VISUALS

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker believes his side's two recent results give them something to build on in Saturday's home game against Chesham United.

The Borough drew 0-0 at Poole Town in the BetVictor Southern South on Saturday before knocking local rivals Wealdstone out of the Middlesex Charity Cup with a victory on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

They face a Chesham side who are top of the league but were beaten 2-1 by Swindon Supermarine on Tuesday, though Baker knows his side have to be at their best to get something.

"We've got a massive game on Saturday. I know the two managers quite well, they've done an unbelievable job," he said.

"When they took over last year they were bottom of the league with a terrible goal difference but their run since then has been absolutely phenomenal.

"They've got a great squad. No one is unbeatable in this league but they're up there for a reason and if we're not on it we won't win the game."

The draw with Poole on Saturday put an end to a run of three straight defeats for Harrow, who sit 17th in the table.

Baker has taken the positives from the Poole draw but also admits that Tuesday's game with Wealdstone showed both sides to his team.

He added: "Saturday was good. I don't know why but we always seem to play better against the top teams which drives me mad.

"Poole are good and we knew it would be a difficult test. We changed the shape a little bit and made a couple of changes.

"We were lucky to be 0-0 at half-time but second half we were great - really solid, didn't make any mistakes.

"We haven't kept many clean sheets this year so to keep one at home to Poole is good. It was a good platform and hopefully we can take that into Saturday's game.

"The whole game (against Wealdstone) probably summed us up lately. We were really good in parts, really poor in parts and decision making at times is just not where I want it to be.

"If I'm being honest we lack any sort of experience in the side even though we've got players who have played a few games at this level now.

"Having said that I thought first half we were excellent and played some good attacking football. It was important that we did get it because hopefully that will give us a bit of confidence."