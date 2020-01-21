Allinson urges his Hendon squad to keep moving forward after third straight league win

Liam Brooks in action (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Lee Allinson has urged his side to keep moving in the right direction after picking up their third league win on the bounce against Gosport Borough on Saturday.

Sean Lucien celebrates Hendon's opening goal (pic DBeechPhotography) Sean Lucien celebrates Hendon's opening goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

The Greens won 2-1 at Silver Jubilee Park thanks to goals from Shaun Lucien and Joe White, while the game also saw the club remember former player Dermot Drummy.

It lifts them up to 17th in the BetVictor Southern Premier South table, with Hendon due to travel to Wimborne Town on Saturday as they look to keep their winning run going.

But Allinson believes his side cannot afford to look too far ahead following their recent good form.

"The way I look at it is it's one game at a time," he told the club.

"After the three games we've just had, if we'd have taken six points we'd be really happy, four I'd have been happy, so to take nine is great.

"Every game we go into at the moment is a little bit of a freebie for us because what we have to do is just make sure we stay out of that bottom three.

"We go to Wimborne in fine spirits.

"We'll go there and hope that we can put on another performance like we have done recently.

"We've just got to keep going in that direction and I think we'll be fine."

Percy Kiagnebeni and Lucien both hit the crossbar in the first half against Gosport but the latter gave his side the lead with a superb 25-yard strike.

Joe White made it 2-0 with 14 minutes remaining before the Greens were given a nervous end when Matt Patterson pulled a goal back.

But Allinson insists his side did not deserve to concede, adding: "For me, I probably say it every week, but it's the best win we've had.

"I don't believe we deserved to be hanging on at the end because I thought it was thoroughly deserved.

"What you've got now is probably 18 players who will run through brick walls for the football club."

Striker Andronicus Georgiou has extended his loan stay with the club from Stevenage until the end of the season, while centre-back Eddie Oshodi has been tied down to a contract.

But Tom Hamblin has now left the club to join St Ives Town.