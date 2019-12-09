Allinson proud of 'immense' Hendon performance against Merthyr Town

Liam Brooks directs his penalty kick goalwards to double Hendon's lead (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Lee Allinson hailed his side for their "immense" performance in the 2-1 home win over Merthyr Town.

Despite a strong opening 25 minutes from the away side, the Greens went ahead after fine work by Liam Brooks saw him feed Shaun Lucien, who finished well.

Brooks then converted a penalty before the break despite a valiant attempt by the Merthyr stopper to keep it out.

Kieran Lewis pulled one back for Town but Hendon were able to see out the victory, much to the delight of Allinson.

"To get three points, I'm over the moon and very, very proud," he told Hendon FC TV.

"They battered us for 20 minutes, we couldn't get to grips with their shape, they play a box in midfield with three at the back, it's unusual.

"As the game went on we knew that we would come into the game. The one thing we've got in the final third is a bit of quality now.

"We spoke about coming out second half and not to concede but what a goal they've scored, what a finish.

"After that I thought we were immense. We worked ever so hard, we pressed every ball and put our lives on the line.

"As much quality as we've got in the final third I think we could have had a little bit more as the game went on and I think we could have finished them off.

"For me they're probably the best side I've seen since I've been at the club.

"Three games now with no defeat is a positive, it's a step in the right direction and long may it continue."

Full-back Eddie Oshodi, a former England C international, also made his debut for Allinson's side after signing on Friday.

Meanwhile, Isaac Galliford has returned to parent club Hemel Hempstead.