Allinson backs new Hendon signings to have an impact ahead of Blackfield & Langley clash

Hendon boss Lee Allinson believes the new signings he has made at the club will have a huge impact this season as he tries to mount a push away from the relegation places, writes Dan Bennett.

The Greens visit Blackfield & Langley on Saturday having lost their last BetVictor Southern South Premier game 2-1 at home to high-flying Tiverton Town, though Allinson was pleased with the performance.

Hendon also lost 3-1 to Wingate & Finchley in the Middlesex Senior Cup on Tuesday.

But Allinson has brought in a number of new faces over the past week and made four signings from former club Biggleswade Town on Tuesday in left-back Lucas Perry, centre-back Tommy Smith, forward Liam Brooks and Luca Allinson.

The new boss believes supporters will start to see changes on the pitch now he has the majority of his squad in place, saying: "I think over the next three weeks you will start to see what my team is about and hopefully we start scoring goals.

"We're hoping for another this week and possibly one more by the end of next week.

"We need to bring players in and that means there will be casualties after the cup game.

"If players can play well and help the team out then they might be able to hold onto their shirt.

"I think every game is important but it's about looking at the home games first and making sure we get positive results.

"Anything we can nick away from home is a positive.

"Going into the game we will be a lot stronger now than we were at the start.

"This will be the best squad that I have had at the club. But it's going to take a couple of games to embed the new players."

Allinson has also brought in right-back Joseph Felix on a dual registration deal from Hampton & Richmond Borough and Swedish goalkeeper Patrick Ohman.

Forward Kingsley Eshun, 20, has joined from Berkhamsted and Kieron Forbes, a former England C international has also signed.

Harvie Gardner, Toby Byron and Connor Calcutt have all left the club, while Corey Panter has returned to Luton Town.