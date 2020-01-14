Allinson encouraged by progress as Hendon pick up first away win of season

Hendon debutant Joe White opens the scoring against Met Police (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek Beech

Hendon manager Lee Allinson feels his side are slowly getting to where he wants them to be after a first away win of the BetVictor Southern Premier South season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Greens secured up a 3-0 victory at Met Police on Saturday which was also the first time they have secured back-to-back league wins since October 2018.

Allinson's side were due to take on Hartley Wintney on Tuesday which was postponed due to the weather but return to action at Silver Jubilee Park against Gosport Borough on Saturday.

And the Hendon boss is keen for his side to keep their feet on the ground.

Speaking to the club, he said: "Overall I'm so pleased to get a first three points on the road and try and move us forward up the league.

"I feel like it's slowly getting to where we want it to be.

"I don't think we're fluent yet. I thought we could have kept possession a lot better in the second half and I thought we gave it back to them too quickly.

"But some of the passages and some of the play was really exciting.

"It's going to go right down to the wire. We know that there will be ups and downs.

"We're against a very good Gosport side on Saturday. Nothing is easy and before you know it you could be on the back of two, three or four defeats.

"We take one game at a time, we always look forward and just try and bring as many teams into it as you can.

"We've just got to keep doing what we do, concentrate on us and the rest of it will follow."

New signing Joe White opened the scoring for the Greens in his second spell at the club after joining from Stevenage, knocking the ball past Rhys Forster after Rihards Matrevics' long clearance.

Eddie Oshodi leapt high to head in a second before White scored another from close range after being fed by Liam Brooks to round off the scoring.

Allinson was full of praise for striker White, adding: "He looks lethal in front of goal and his work rate and desire is second to none.

"The club knew that he was the target I wanted because for me, he's 25 goals a season."