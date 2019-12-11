Allinson braced for difficult Poole test as Hendon look to follow up Merthyr win

Shaun Lucien nutmegs Alexander Harris in the Merthyr Town goal to open the scoring for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Lee Allinson admits this Saturday's away trip to Poole Town will be one of the toughest games his side will face this season.

The Greens picked up a 2-1 win at home to Merthyr Town on Saturday but still sit in the bottom three of the BetVictor Southern Premier South division.

Poole, meanwhile, are ninth but have played just 14 times this season, four less than Hendon.

And despite their recent victory, the Greens boss knows his new-look team will need to repeat their level of performance if they are to get something.

"It's one of the hardest places to go, it's going to be tough," he told Hendon FC TV.

"I've got a group of players now that believe in what we're trying to do.

"We'll be a match for anyone now in this league, I know that.

"We just have to keep trying and plugging away. We've got a resilience about us and we've got a bit of quality so we'll go there and try and win the game.

"We've got great competition for places and that's the one thing we need at the football club at the moment.

"Players need to be playing on the edge and know that if they put in a poor performance they won't play.

"The atmosphere is positive but we must remain positive. There's going to be ups and downs and that's football.

"Hopefully we can put in another good performance and try and get the three points."

Despite a strong opening 25 minutes from Merthyr on Saturday, the Greens went ahead after fine work by Liam Brooks saw him feed Shaun Lucien, who finished well.

Brooks then converted a penalty before the break despite a valiant attempt by the Merthyr stopper to keep it out.

Kieran Lewis pulled one back for Town but Hendon were able to see out the victory, much to the delight of Allinson.

"To get three points, I'm over the moon and very, very proud," he told Hendon FC TV.

"As the game went on we knew that we would come into the game. The one thing we've got in the final third is a bit of quality now."

Full-back Eddie Oshodi, a former England C international, made his debut for Allinson's side after signing on Friday.

Meanwhile, Isaac Galliford has returned to parent club Hemel Hempstead.