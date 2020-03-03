Allinson believes 4-1 defeat to Truro did not reflect Hendon's performance

Shaun Lucien pulls the trigger on Hendon's first goal (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Lee Allinson believes his side's 4-1 defeat at home to BetVictor Southern Premier South leaders Truro City was not a fair reflection of the game.

The loss was the Greens' second on the bounce but they have the chance to get back to winning ways away at Taunton Town on Wednesday.

Allinson's side then face two more away trips starting with Walton Casuals on Saturday before taking on Hartley Wintney on Tuesday.

Speaking about Saturday's defeat, Allinson believes refereeing decisions played their part and told Hendon FC TV: "I don't think it was a 4-1.

"I go through the goals and the first one is a clear-cut foul. Northy (Jonathan North) catches the ball, he lands, the lad nudges him in the back, the ball falls in the goal, they don't celebrate, we put it down for a free-kick and the linesman gives the goal but doesn't see the push.

"I think everyone was a little bit shocked and stunned.

"We claw ourselves back to 1-1 and you have to get decisions sometimes in football and it has to fall your way.

"There's an incident for me in the first half where the ball has been crossed in the box, their 10 has led with his elbow, he's intentionally done Joe Howe across the face and he gets a yellow card.

"For me it's a straight red, it's not a yellow card. It's either nothing caught or a red card.

"I didn't see the second half coming like that, I thought we were very good second half and had one of the better chances of the game."

The Greens lost skipper Tommy Brewer ten minutes into the game, who is now set to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Following North's controversial own goal, Shaun Lucien put his side level again before Will Swan capitalised on a defensive error to make it 2-1 to the away side.

Harlain Mbayo scored form a corner before Swan added another to seal the points.

Allinson has since added to his squad, bringing in goalkeeper Alfie Bonfield to provide cover for North after Rihards Matrevics returned to parent club Barnet.

Winger Glenn Gabriel also joins from Cornish side Mousehole AFC.