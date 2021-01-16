Fenerbahce announce signing of QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel

Published: 11:19 AM January 16, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel and Fulham's Kenny Tete battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has agreed a deal to sign for Turkish giants Fenerbahce once his contract expires in the summer.

The 23-year-old has agreed on a deal that will keep him at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium until 2025 after leaving Rangers.

Rangers have been trying to get the winger to commit his future to the club for over a year, with his contract due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

On Friday night however the Istanbul side, who are currently second in the Turkish Super Lig, trailing bitter rivals Besiktas on goal difference and in the hunt for Champions League football, announced Osayi-Samuel had agreed terms.

Luton Town's James Bree (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. - Credit: PA

“Our club has reached an agreement with Bright Osayi-Samuel, a 23-year-old winger from Queens Park Rangers, for four seasons, starting from the 2021-2022 season. Details about the transfer will be announced in the coming days,” read a statement from the club.