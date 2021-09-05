FA Cup: Barking and Harrow progress as other local clubs sent packing

Published: 9:09 AM September 5, 2021

Barking defender Jay Leader holds the ball up against Ilford in the FA Cup - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Barking and Harrow progress as Haringey, Hendon, Ilford and Romford sent packing and Hornchurch and Wingate earn replays in the FA Cup.

Barking sealed a 3-2 victory over Essex Senior League side Ilford in a preliminary round tie and will now face Aveley after their clash was replayed due to the Foxes fielding an illegible play for their initial victory.

The Foxes struck first in the 12th minute, but Barking equalised six minutes before the break, George Purcell with his fourth of the campaign, and then they went ahead as Purcell added another to that tally.

Barking in FA Cup action against Ilford at Mayesbrook Park - Credit: Terry Gilbert

Ilford equalised with thirteen minutes remaining, but Kieran Jones broke their hearts with a blues winner on eighty nine minutes.

Harrow Borough sealed a 4-2 victory over Ramsgate in their first round qualifying tie to bag a spot in the next round.

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A brace from James Ewington and goals from Frank Keita and George Moore sealed the win at Earlsmead Stadium.

Another Southern League Premier Division South club, Kings Langley, have only managed to put a point on the board in the league, and only just squeezed through their tie at The Orbital Fasteners Stadium against ten-man Isthmian North side Romford.

Romford joint manager Derek Duncan - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Kings were staring an upset in the face as Boro led 2-0 with goals from Christian Adu Gyamfi after 31 minutes and L`heureux Menga six minutes later, but Ed Toiny-Pendred crucially pulled one back just before the interval.

But Romford had midfielder Usoman Tunkara dismissed for a second bookable offence in the 77th minute, and that proved to be the turning point.

Harry Crawford came off the bench and equalised in the 84th minute and then won it as stoppage time ticked in.

Haringey Borough were also sent packing as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Southern Premier Central leaders Peterborough Sports.

After a goalless first half Borough made the breakthrough shortly after the break, Sami Bessadi scoring the first goal, but were pegged back with twenty three minutes remaining and fell behind right at the end- a killer blow, and one that couldn’t be recovered.

A below-par Hendon were beaten 1-0 at Corby Town this afternoon at Steel Park to exit the FA Cup at the first hurdle,

After Stephen Diggin hit the crossbar for the home side in the opening stages neither side created much until midway through the second half when Niall Towle grabbed the all-important goal.

Hendon's afternoon was capped by the late dismissal of Shaun Lucien following a brawl.

Hornchurch, who got back to winning ways on Monday, and welcomed Barton Rovers to Bridge Avenue.

It took sixty nine minutes for a goal, and it came to Charlie Ruff, but it was cancelled out two minutes later as Rovers equalised and the match will need to be replayed.

Wingate also had to settle for a replay as they drew 1-1 with Isthmian North side Basildon United.

Luke Hirst scored for Basildon in the 14th minute but the equaliser came only four minutes later, Alieu Njie for the Blues.

Wingate made things difficult for themselves when J’Ardell Stirling saw red. No more goals blessed this encounter, and off to a replay we go.