Ex-Dale Youth amateur Dubois to face Lartey on Saturday

Daniel Dubois (pic: Steven Paston/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Another former Dale Youth amateur in Zak Chelli is also due to compete on same bill

Former Dale Youth amateur Daniel Dubois returns to the ring on Saturday to top the bill on a Frank Warren show at the SSE Wembley Arena.

The 21-year-old is due to face Ghana's Richard Lartey, with Dubois aiming to rack up his 10th win in the paid ranks.

The heavyweight hope was last in action at the Royal Albert Hall in March when he stopped former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu in the second round of their contest.

Since turning professional in April 2017, Dubois has steadily built a name for himself as one of the best young heavyweight talents around.

But the man known as 'Dynamite' knows his reputation would be in tatters if he was to be beaten on Saturday.

Dubois will be joined on the bill by another former Dale Youth amateur in the form of Zak Chelli.

The 21-year-old super middleweight is due to face British foe Jimmy Smith over 10 rounds this weekend.