Lacklustre England held to Scotland draw in Euro 2020 group stages

Published: 9:50 PM June 18, 2021

England's Mason Mount (left) and Scotland's Callum McGregor battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

England fail to create chances as they're held to a goalless draw with fierce rivals Scotland in the group stages at Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate made two changes from the team that sealed a 1-0 victory over Croatia on Sunday as he brought Reece James and Luke Shaw in for Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier.

Walker, Bukayo Saka and Ben White missed out on the 23-man matchday squad while Harry Maguire was named on the bench.

The atmosphere inside Wembley Stadium pre-match was electric and that was taken into the match with tackles flying in from both sides creating a feisty start to the contest.

Scotland's Che Adams (left) and Scotland's Lyndon Dykes battle for the ball with England's Declan Rice during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

Scotland striker Che Adams had an early sniff at goal but he saw his effort blocked before at the other end Mason Mount had a shot deflected behind for a corner after Phil Foden and Reece James linked up magnificently down the right following a Raheem Sterling run.

Scotland's Billy Gilmour (left) and Mason Mount battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

The Chelsea midfielder then whipped the box into the box where defender John Stones rose up above the crowd and clattered the post with his header in the 12th minute of play.

Not even a minute later Sterling nabbed the ball from Scott McTominay and broke down the left, pushed it inside, but Mount couldn’t quite do anything with it and just knocked it wide of the post.

Manchester City and England youngster Foden got in behind shortly after where he wrapped his shot wide of the post although it ended up being flagged for offside.

England's Phil Foden (centre) controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

Next it was Harry Kane who flashed a header wide of the target after a deep cross in from right-back Reece James.

The best chance of the first-half however went to Scotland as Kieran Tierney overlapped Andrew Robertson and whipped in a cross that Stephen O’Donnell latched onto and hit a sweet shot that Jordan Pickford had to push clear.

It only went as far as striker Adams who nodded wide of the target in the 30th minute of play but to the delight of the England faithful.

England started the second-half brightly as Mount, Sterling and Kane started to link up the play on the left side along with left-back Luke Shaw.

Three minutes in Mount cut inside and drilled an effort on target which David Marshall was forced to push behind for a corner.

In the 55th minute captain Harry Kane tried coming deep and wide left to get on the box in which he then switched the play across and found James on the edge of the box.

England's Reece James (left) has a shot at goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

The Chelsea right-back fired an effort just over the crossbar before Scotland then piled on the pressure with numerous corners.

Both teams then cancelled each other out in what became a dull and cagey affair with no real chances to talk about.

England: Pickford, James, Stones, Mings, Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Mount, Foden (Grealish 63), Sterling, Kane (Rashford 74).

Unused subs: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Maguire, Henderson, Trippier, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, Chilwell, Bellingham

Scotland: Marshall, O'Donnell, Hanley, Tierney, McTominay, McGinn, McGregor, Robertson, Gilmour (Armstrong 76), Dykes, Adams (Nesbit 85).



