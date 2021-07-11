England denied success in penalty shoot-out by Italy in Euro 2020 final

Published: 11:02 PM July 11, 2021

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini (right) tackles England's Raheem Sterling during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

England suffered heartbreak as they lost 3-2 on penalties in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all denied to see Italy crowned champions despite a dream start for the Three Lions thanks to Luke Shaw.

Manager Gareth Southgate made one change to his starting line-up bringing in Kieran Trippier in place of Bukayo Saka for the final.

England got off to a dream start as left-back Luke Shaw volleyed home a terrific cross from fellow wing-back Kieran Trippier in the second minute to make it 1-0.

England's Luke Shaw celebrates scoring the opening goal with Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

The Three Lions began to push on but Italy stayed firm to ensure the hosts couldn’t extend their lead.

In the 35th minute Federico Chiesa broke up the pitch with a dazzling run before firing wide of the post.

England then got back into the rhythm of things and knocked the ball around but failed to create anything too much.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was called into action as he comfortably held onto a shot from PSG midfielder Marco Veratti on the turn from the edge of the box.

England's Declan Rice (centre) battles with Italy's Jorginho (left), Bryan Cristante (centre) and Domenico Berardi during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

In stoppage time Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci drilled an effort over the crossbar as time run out after they moved the ball around nicely.

Early in the second-half, Raheem Sterling raced into the box to latch onto a Shaw ball inside and was bundled over but the referee waved it away as England appealed for a penalty.

In frustration the Manchester City attacker tracked back and brought down an opposition player to award Italy a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Lorenzo Insigne stepped up and curled it wide of the target as they looked for an equaliser.

In the 56th minute Manchester United left-back Shaw found club team-mate Harry Maguire with his free-kick but the defender headed wide.

Italy's Ciro Immobile (left) and England's Kalvin Phillips (right) battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

Not even a minute later Everton shot-stopper Pickford was called into action to deny a shot from Insigne as he weaved into the box.

England had the next chance as John Stones headed over the crossbar as right wing-back Trippier picked him out from a corner.

Italian defender Bonucci hacked the ball home to level the score at 1-1 in the 67th minute after Pickford done fantastically well to deny a close range header from Verratti.

Italy's Leonardo Bonucci (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

Bonucci then picked out Berardi with a ball over the top, but his volley went wide under pressure from Pickford seven minutes later as Italy began to dominate.

In the end both side's had to settle for a 1-1 draw as they headed into extra-time.

Seven minutes into extra-time Phillips drilled a shot wide of the post for England as an in swinging corner bounced out to the midfielder.

Kyle Walker lost a tackle and a dangerous cross somehow ended in Pickford getting some sort of hand to the ball before a shot flew off target.

Federico Bernardeschi drilled a free-kick into the arms of Pickford that he spilled but managed to recover after Maguire gave away a free-kick early in the second half of extra time.

Sterling broke into the box but Chiellini managed to deny him an opportunity while Jack Grealish looked lively trying to create something for the Three Lions.

Neither side could find a winner which meant it had to be decided by penalties where Italy went on to win 3-2 in the shoot-out as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all denied.

England: Pickford; Walker (Sancho 119), Stones, Maguire; Trippier (Saka 70), Phillips, Rice (Henderson 74, Rashford 119), Shaw; Mount (Grealish 99), Kane, Sterling.

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson (Florenzi 117); Barella (Cristante 54), Jorginho, Verratti (Locatelli 96); Chiesa (Bernardeschi 86), Immobile (Berardi 54), Insigne (Belotti 90).











