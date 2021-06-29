England into Euro 2020 quarter-finals after defeating Germany

Published: 6:52 PM June 29, 2021

England's Raheem Sterling (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021. - Credit: PA

England secured a place in the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 as they end drought against Germany with 2-0 victory.

Second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane sealed their progress while Jack Grealish came off the bench to provide a big impact at Wembley Stadium.

Gareth Southgate made one change to the starting line-up as Kieran Trippier replaced Jack Grealish with the boss opting to try a different formation of a 3-4-3.

Mason Mount returned from his isolation period to the matchday squad while Ben Chilwell remained out with Ben White and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also dropping out of the squad for the last 16 clash.

Germany’s right wing-back Josh Kimmich whipped in a deep early on that Kyle Walker had to clear behind for a corner which amounted to nothing as the Three Lions cleared once again in the early stages.

Germany's Mats Hummels (centre) clears the ball under pressure from England's Harry Kane during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021. - Credit: PA

In the eighth minute the Germans were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position as Declan Rice pulled back Leon Goretzka as he looked to break away.

Kai Havertz stepped up to take the free-kick on the edge of the box but the England wall blocked his effort and they then cleared the danger.

England slowly grew into the contest with Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling using their pace to cause problems with the latter cutting inside and drilling a shot goal bound which Manuel Neuer was forced to push behind for a corner.

England's Raheem Sterling (centre) and Germany's Matthias Ginter (left) and Leon Goretzka battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021. - Credit: PA

Atletico Madrid star Trippier whipped in the corner and found defender Harry Maguire but his header went straight into the hands of the Bayern Munich goalkeeper.

The former Spurs man then delivered another dangerous cross that once again found Maguire all alone shortly after but he nodded it over the crossbar.

In the 32nd minute Kai Havertz fed the ball through to his Chelsea team-mate Timo Werner in behind but Pickford raced out to deny the striker.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (left) makes a save from Germany's Timo Werner during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021. - Credit: PA

The hosts had the final chance of the first-half as Sterling broke with space opening up before going down where the ball fell to Harry Kane, but it was a poor touch and he was too slow to gather the ball the other side of Neuer.

Germany came out with a spark and forced England into a few early mistakes before Pickford eventually had to pull off a fantastic save to deny Havertz's powerful volley.

Southgate brought on Jack Grealish who injected a new lease of life, as Kane held the ball up, played it off to the Villa man who found Shaw down the left.

The Manchester United left-back threaded the ball across the box for Sterling to tap home his third goal of the tournament in the 75th minute.

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021. - Credit: PA

Germany then had a dangerous free-kick on the edge of the box which went spiralling over from Havertz before Muller then broke clear in the 81st minute but fired wide of the post.

Four minutes later, Shaw broke up the play and raced forward, laying the ball out left for Grealish who picked out Harry Kane who nodded home to make it 2-0 England with five minutes left to play.

England (3-4-3): Pickford, Walker, Maguire, Stones, Trippier, Phillips, Rice (Henderson 87), Shaw, Saka (Grealish 68), Sterling, Kane.

Unused subs: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Henderson, Rashford, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Mount, Foden, James, Bellingham.

Germany (3-5-2): Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Ginter, Hummels, Gosens, Goretzka, Kroos, Havertz, Muller, Werner (Gnarby 68).

Unused subs: Leno, Trapp, Halstenberg, Volland, Musiala, Sule, Neuhaus, Sane, Gundogan, Emre Can, Koch.