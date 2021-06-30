News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

England have created 'history' by beating Germany says Declan Rice

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:30 AM June 30, 2021   
England's Harry Kane (left) and Declan Rice celebrate after during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 ma

England's Harry Kane (left) and Declan Rice celebrate after during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021. - Credit: PA

Declan Rice said England had created a "piece of history" after finally beating Germany at a major tournament for the first time since 1966.

England are celebrating a mammoth European Championship victory against Germany after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane fired Gareth Southgate's men into the quarter-finals where they will face Ukraine.

"It's history," the midfielder told BBC Sport. "In the press conferences all week the players have been asked about the previous games against Germany and today we created our own piece of history.

"We've made the most of our opportunity today and it was a pleasure to be out on the pitch."

England's Declan Rice (left) and Germany's Kai Havertz battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020

England's Declan Rice (left) and Germany's Kai Havertz battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021. - Credit: PA

Rice said England's players had been aware of the criticism they had received during the competition.

You may also want to watch:

"If you look at the group games, a lot of people had written us off, there had been complaints about the performances, not scoring enough goals," he said.

"You read a load of things, but as players you put that to the back of your mind and you want to prove people wrong and I think today, with a full house - everybody had that fire in their bellies."

Most Read

  1. 1 'He was never going to be ordinary': Wembley coach's 'pride' for Raheem Sterling
  2. 2 Wembley pub changes name to Southgate's Revenge ahead of Euro 2020 England/Germany clash
  3. 3 All you need to know about tickets for Boxpark's Euro 2020 screenings
  1. 4 'Only fans' should visit Wembley Park during Euro 2020, say TfL chiefs
  2. 5 Metropolitan police officer acquitted of sexually assaulting woman in Wembley hotel
  3. 6 Call for review of tower block plan at Alperton bus garage
  4. 7 Northwick Park maternity rated 'inadequate' by CQC after eight baby deaths in five weeks
  5. 8 Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital
  6. 9 Seven sought over Wembley gang attack that left man with severed ear
  7. 10 Disruptions to your journey by car or train around Brent
Euro 2020
Football
East London News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

JFS has been downgraded from Ofsted 'outstanding' to 'requires improvement' (pic credit: Google Maps

Education News

JFS rated inadequate amid 'deep-rooted' failings at safeguarding pupils

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Police released the CCTV image as part of their investigation into indecent exposure on a Kilburn bus

CCTV image released in Kilburn indecent exposure investigation

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A driver has had a suspected seizure at the wheel of a car in Willesden

Southwark Crown Court

Woman's 'shock' at male officer sent to welfare check at Wembley hotel

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Metropolitan Police Pc Rudvelle Walters outside Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is appearing

Southwark Crown Court

Police officer denies sexual assaulting woman in Wembley hotel

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus