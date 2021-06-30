News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Raheem Sterling relishes England's victory over Germany

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:19 AM June 30, 2021   
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Eur

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021. - Credit: PA

Raheem Sterling described England's 2-0 Euro 2020 win against Germany as "a special moment" and said the focus was now on Saturday's quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome.

Sterling broke the deadlock for the Three Lions in the 75th minute and Harry Kane added a crucial second with four minutes remaining.

"We knew we need to put in a very good performance against a very good side and I thought we did that," the Manchester City winger told BBC Sport.

"Doing it for your country is always special and it's definitely a special moment. I wondered if it (my goal) was offside, but I was very happy it went in.

"We knew the intensity we can play at and not many teams can deal with it. The two boys in midfield, Declan (Rice) and (Kalvin) Phillips, they were class, they ate up ground. An all-round great team performance.

"We'll take it game by game. We'll see who we're playing now. We'll go away and recover and get focused on the next one."

England discovered they would face Ukraine in the last eight after Tuesday's second last-16 tie, with Sweden beaten 2-1 after extra-time.

Euro 2020
Football
East London News
North London News

