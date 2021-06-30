Raheem Sterling relishes England's victory over Germany
- Credit: PA
Raheem Sterling described England's 2-0 Euro 2020 win against Germany as "a special moment" and said the focus was now on Saturday's quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome.
Sterling broke the deadlock for the Three Lions in the 75th minute and Harry Kane added a crucial second with four minutes remaining.
"We knew we need to put in a very good performance against a very good side and I thought we did that," the Manchester City winger told BBC Sport.
"Doing it for your country is always special and it's definitely a special moment. I wondered if it (my goal) was offside, but I was very happy it went in.
"We knew the intensity we can play at and not many teams can deal with it. The two boys in midfield, Declan (Rice) and (Kalvin) Phillips, they were class, they ate up ground. An all-round great team performance.
You may also want to watch:
"We'll take it game by game. We'll see who we're playing now. We'll go away and recover and get focused on the next one."
England discovered they would face Ukraine in the last eight after Tuesday's second last-16 tie, with Sweden beaten 2-1 after extra-time.
Most Read
- 1 'He was never going to be ordinary': Wembley coach's 'pride' for Raheem Sterling
- 2 Wembley pub changes name to Southgate's Revenge ahead of Euro 2020 England/Germany clash
- 3 All you need to know about tickets for Boxpark's Euro 2020 screenings
- 4 'Only fans' should visit Wembley Park during Euro 2020, say TfL chiefs
- 5 Metropolitan police officer acquitted of sexually assaulting woman in Wembley hotel
- 6 Call for review of tower block plan at Alperton bus garage
- 7 Northwick Park maternity rated 'inadequate' by CQC after eight baby deaths in five weeks
- 8 Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital
- 9 Seven sought over Wembley gang attack that left man with severed ear
- 10 Disruptions to your journey by car or train around Brent