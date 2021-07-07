England make history by reaching first-ever Euros final with Denmark victory

Published: 10:43 PM July 7, 2021

England's Harry Kane is mobbed by team-mates after scoring their side's second goal of the game in extra-time during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

England reach their first-ever European Championship final with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Denmark at Wembley Stadium.

A 105th minute strike from captain Harry Kane has set them up to face Italy in the final of Euro 2020 and their first competitive final since the 1966 World Cup.

Manager Gareth Southgate made one change to the starting line-up as he recalled Bukayo Saka to replace Jadon Sancho from the 4-0 victory over Ukraine.

England manager Gareth Southgate gives a team talk at half time of extra time during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

It was a cagey start with Kyle Walker having to use his pace to deny Denmark a few chances on the break before England began to flow.

Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka and Kalvin Phillips linked up nicely down the right on a few occasions but the first chance came in the 13th minute.

You may also want to watch:

Attacker Raheem Sterling weaved inside from the left but his shot was comfortably held by Kasper Schmeichel before Harry Kane then drilled one over the bar.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips got caught in possession shortly after by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who had a shot but Jordan Pickford denied the Spurs midfielder.

Braithwaite then had an effort but saw it deflect behind for a corner which amounted to nothing.

Youngster Mikkel Damsgaard curled an effort wide of the target after they broke up the pitch following a big tackle from Jan Vestergaard on Kane.

The Danes were awarded a free-kick 40 yards which they turned into a second free-kick on the edge of the box.

Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Damsgaard, 21, curled it into the back of the net for his second goal in five games in the 30th minute.

Five minutes later Kane was brought down as he turns his man on the edge of the box and up stepped Sterling but his free-kick came off the wall and bounced out of play.

England's Harry Kane (left) and Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Leicester City shot-stopper Schmeichel denied Sterling as Kane plays the ball across the box in the 38th minute.

One minute later England levelled the score at 1-1 as Kane picked out Saka who threaded the ball across the box looking for Sterling but it was turned into his own goal by Simon Kjaer as he tried to clear the danger.

Denmark's Simon Kjaer scores an own goal for England’s first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Early in the second-half, Pickford punched clear a dangerous cross but the flag was up for offside.

England won a free-kick moments later after a foul on Kane. Harry Maguire got his head to Mount's delivery, but he was denied by a combination of Schmeichel and the post.

Sterling had a shot blocked as Jack Grealish came on and injected a new lease of life into the Three Lions putting the ball into the box that eventually found the Manchester City attacker.

Kalvin Phillips drilled a shot wide of the left post in the 80th minute of play after Grealish picked out Mount before the ball was cleared into the midfielder's path.

England continued to press breaking inside the Danes box on numerous occasions but couldn't find the end product with Phillips shooting over and Maguire's header being denied.

Kane also went close in the dying stages as Grealish picked him out but his effort was blocked before he could pull the trigger properly.

Captain Kane tried to slot the ball into the bottom early in extra-time but somehow Schmeichel got his hand to it.

The goalkeeper then pulled off another great save as he denied Grealish who hammered a shot on target in the 97th minute.

Sterling was brought down inside the box after a cracking run which saw England awarded a penalty.

Kane stepped up but was denied from the spot although he fired home the rebound to make it 2-1 in the 105th minute.

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with Phil Foden during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

England: Pickford, Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw, Rice (Henderson 95), Phillips, Mount (Foden 95), Saka (Grealish 69, Trippier 105), Sterling, Kane.

Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen (Andersen 79), Kjaer, Vestergaard (Wind 106); Stryger (Wass 65), Delaney (Jensen 87), Hojbjerg, Maehle; Braithwaite, Damsgaard (Poulsen 65); Dolberg (Norgaard 65).