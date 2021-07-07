Video
Euro 2020: England fans excited ahead of semi-final clash with Denmark
The countdown for England's Euro 2020 semi-final clash against Denmark at Wembley Stadium is on and the excitement is beginning to build.
Fans are starting to gather outside the national stadium hours ahead of kick-off as they pray the Three Lions can reach their first competitive final since 1966 when they won the World Cup while it would also be the first-ever Euros final for the nation.
There will be 60,000 supporters inside Wembley for the semi-final showdown, the largest crowd since coronavirus restrictions were introduced last spring.
Fans are feeling optimistic. Even at last night's semi-final there were chants of "it's coming home", while Italy bagged a spot in the final thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over Spain.
The chants have continued and will do so right the way up until kick-off and beyond.
England manager Gareth Southgate has challenged his England players to make history by beating Denmark in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley to reach the European Championship final for the first time.
"We don't have as good a football history as we like to believe sometimes," said Southgate. "These players are making massive strides."
England, who ended a 55-year wait for a knockout tie victory over Germany with their last-16 success, are the highest-ranked side still left in the tournament at fourth in the world.
"We've broken down barriers in this tournament and we have another opportunity to do that," added Southgate.
"We have never been to a European Championship final so we can be the first England team to do that which is really exciting."
Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is rumoured to be comng back into the starting line-up after missing out when England beat Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-finals, with Jadon Sancho taking that spot.