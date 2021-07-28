England to host Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifier at Wembley

Published: 4:21 PM July 28, 2021

England's (back row left to right), Millie Bright, Steph Houghton, Carly Telford, Jill Scott, Rachel Daly, Ellen White, (front row left to right) Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze pose for a photograph before kick-off - Credit: PA

England will host Northern Ireland at Wembley Stadium in a FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying match on Saturday, October 23.

The match will be England's first ever competitive game at the national stadium since it opened in 2007 but have previously played two friendly games there both against Germany in 2014 and 2019.

The fixture in 2018 was played in front of a record crowd for a home fixture of 77,768 with Germany winning 2-1 thanks to a last gasp goal from Klara Bühl.

The game could see Arsenal stars Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Nikita Parris, Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead feature.

It has been set for a 5.15 kick off time as Northern Ireland once again meet the Lionesses after previously playing one another in February at St George's Park.

On that occasion England ran out 6-0 winners with goals from Ella Toone, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly and a hat-trick from Manchester City star Ellen White.

Baroness Sue Campbell, FA director of women’s football, said: “Having the chance for our England team to play again at Wembley in a competitive fixture is so important. From a performance point of view, it will give us the chance to get close to a big-game occasion of the kind we hope our squad will experience at next summer’s home UEFA EURO.

“Having had such a challenging 18 months, the day will mean so much to our players and of course we hope the chance to play in front of so many fans will be something truly special. We've missed the supporters and let’s hope that things are heading in the right direction on that front.

“We want Wembley to feel like home for our England team and we want the players to be able to thrive when they run out to play.

"We're at the start of an exciting season and with Sarina Wiegman coming in as head coach, there is every reason for us to be upbeat for the months ahead.”

England will return to action when World Cup qualifying begins on Friday, September 17 at home to North Macedonia, with the venue still to be confirmed, before travelling to Luxembourg four days later.

October’s camp will conclude with a trip to Latvia three days after the Northern Ireland fixture.

November will then see the year’s action conclude with two home qualifiers against Austria and Latvia on November 27 and 30 respectively, with the venues for those matches also yet to be confirmed.

Tickets for the game will go on sale exclusively to England Supporters Travel Club and My England Football members from midday on Friday July, 30 before general sale begins from midday on Thursday, August 5.



