Search

Advanced search

England netball stars inspire Brent youngsters in FunFit Families project

PUBLISHED: 13:48 06 February 2020

England netball stars Sasha and Kadeen Corbin took part in a FunFit Families event hosted by the Young Brent Foundation

England netball stars Sasha and Kadeen Corbin took part in a FunFit Families event hosted by the Young Brent Foundation

Archant

Brent youngsters were left inspired by a visit from England netball stars Sasha and Kadeen Corbin at Bridge Park last Friday.

England netball stars Sasha and Kadeen Corbin took part in a FunFit Families event hosted by the Young Brent Foundation England netball stars Sasha and Kadeen Corbin took part in a FunFit Families event hosted by the Young Brent Foundation

Young Brent Foundation hosted a workshop with the sisters as part of the FunFit Families project funded by Sport England and Wembley National Stadium Trust.

The programme aims to get families enough physical activity for good health and a fun active practical session was followed by a Q&A.

You may also want to watch:

Sasha Corbin said: "It is a great idea to get parents playing sport with their kids, we don't see it happening enough. FunFit Families is a great initiative."

Kadeen Corbin added: "We have been brought up playing sport as a family, it's always been a focus for our family. It's a really good way to bond and having fun together at such a young age is great to see."

Families signing up to the initial 12-week programme, run out of 14 venues, will get free access to sports equipment, new ideas for fun activities and prizes.

Visit youngbrentfoundation.org.uk or call 0208 912 5839 for details.

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

Police appeal after teenager attacked and robbed between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on the Jubilee Line

Police wish to speak to this man after robbery between Dollis Hill and Wembley Park on Jubilee Line. Picture: BTP

Stabbers convicted after ‘savage’ attack while children played in the park

The suspects photographed running from the scene of a stabbing in South Kenton, and (inset) Keiano Gooden-Joseph was convicted of wounding with intent. Pictures: Met Police

‘I love it here’ - Masterson delighted to have taken opportunity in first team

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall (left) Queens Park Rangers' Conor Masterson battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Monks Park murder: Cannabis dealer denies knowledge of gang war which saw Neasden man shot in the head, court hears

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Arrests made after Queen’s Park shooting

A man remains in a critical conidion after being shot in Bravington Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

St Panteleimon too hot for Hillingdon Borough

Action from St Panteleimon's clash with Hillingdon Borough

England netball stars inspire Brent youngsters in FunFit Families project

England netball stars Sasha and Kadeen Corbin took part in a FunFit Families event hosted by the Young Brent Foundation

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.

‘There’s still lots to play for’ - Warburton pledges faith in youngsters ahead of Huddersfield clash

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (centre) in action during the FA Cup fourth round match against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA

Rogue Willesden landlord fined £90,000 for flouting licence laws in three properties despite multiple warnings

Rogue landlord Stephen Ige's unlicensed property in Chaplin Road had no pest proofed holes. Picture: Brent Council
Drive 24