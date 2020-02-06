England netball stars inspire Brent youngsters in FunFit Families project

Brent youngsters were left inspired by a visit from England netball stars Sasha and Kadeen Corbin at Bridge Park last Friday.

Young Brent Foundation hosted a workshop with the sisters as part of the FunFit Families project funded by Sport England and Wembley National Stadium Trust.

The programme aims to get families enough physical activity for good health and a fun active practical session was followed by a Q&A.

Sasha Corbin said: "It is a great idea to get parents playing sport with their kids, we don't see it happening enough. FunFit Families is a great initiative."

Kadeen Corbin added: "We have been brought up playing sport as a family, it's always been a focus for our family. It's a really good way to bond and having fun together at such a young age is great to see."

Families signing up to the initial 12-week programme, run out of 14 venues, will get free access to sports equipment, new ideas for fun activities and prizes.

Visit youngbrentfoundation.org.uk or call 0208 912 5839 for details.