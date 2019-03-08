Search

Dwyer insists he's boxing version of the Hulk

PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 April 2019

Matthew Bozeat

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Wembley middleweight next due for action at York Hall on May 4

Comic-book nerd Tashan Dwyer reckons he iss boxing's version of The Hulk.

The Wembley middleweight looks to build on a good start to his professional career when he fights on promoter Mickey Helliet's show at the York Hall in Bethnal Green on May 4.

Dwyer marked his debut with a points win over Karim Khan and says that ahead of his next fight, he's getting motivation from his favourite comic-book hero.

“I'm definitely a nerd,” said the 25 year old. “I grew up reading the Marvel comics and watching the films.

“The Hulk was always my favourite – and I like to think I am a bit like him.

“I'm cool, I'm laidback, but when it's time to fight, I fight.”

Dwyer did his share of fighting on the street, before deciding to change his ways and make boxing his future.

He had runs to the latter stages of championships as an amateur with Islington ABC and said: “There came a time when I had to decide to either box or carry on what I was doing.

“I chose to box and the decision changed my life.”

Dwyer joined forces with manager David Cowland and trainer Matthew Hirst as he launched a professional career that he believes will take him all the way to the top.

He said: “The target is the world title, nothing less.

“I'm in no rush. I'm going to be smart with my training and take fights when I'm ready for them.”

Dwyer admits he's looking forward to facing fighters who bring more ambition than his debut opponent.

“He was negative,” he said. “I'm a counter puncher, but he didn't really give me anything to counter.

“I was a bit hard on myself afterwards because I set my standards high, but when I watched it back, I thought: 'I did OK.'”

