Dubois stops Lartey to maintain unbeaten record

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing) Archant

Former Dale Youth amateur Daniel Dubois racked up his 11th straight win as a professional with a dominant fourth-round stoppage of Richard Lartey.

The pair met on a packed Frank Warren card at the Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

In something of a slugfest, the two boxers went at each other from the off which led to an exciting battle.

A tremendous left punch followed by a right hook from Dubois sent Lartey crashing to the canvas in the fourth, with referee Bob Williams calling the fight off.

The 21-year-old is in line to face either Nathan Gorman or Joe Joyce next in a mouthwatering clash over the summer.

On the same bill, fellow ex-Dale Youth amateur Zak Chelli beat super middleweight rival Jimmy Smith on points.

The 21-year-old demonstrated the faster hand-speed and was landing punches from all angles on his way to a solid success to take his record to seven wins.