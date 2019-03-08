Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dubois stops Lartey to maintain unbeaten record

PUBLISHED: 16:00 30 April 2019

Ken Sellek

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

Archant

The latest boxing news from Brent

Former Dale Youth amateur Daniel Dubois racked up his 11th straight win as a professional with a dominant fourth-round stoppage of Richard Lartey.

The pair met on a packed Frank Warren card at the Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

You may also want to watch:

In something of a slugfest, the two boxers went at each other from the off which led to an exciting battle.

A tremendous left punch followed by a right hook from Dubois sent Lartey crashing to the canvas in the fourth, with referee Bob Williams calling the fight off.

The 21-year-old is in line to face either Nathan Gorman or Joe Joyce next in a mouthwatering clash over the summer.

On the same bill, fellow ex-Dale Youth amateur Zak Chelli beat super middleweight rival Jimmy Smith on points.

The 21-year-old demonstrated the faster hand-speed and was landing punches from all angles on his way to a solid success to take his record to seven wins.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed muliple times on Cricklewood bus in front of horrified passengers

A teenager was stabbed on board a 245 bus in Cricklewood. Picture: Richard Rowland

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Neasden roundabout crash

Neasden Roundabout, in Neasden Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to identify man who was killed after being hit by a car in Neasden

Distinctive tin found on man killed in a car collision in Neasden Lane. Picture: Met Police

Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Gladstone Park neighbours woken up by blazing car police believe is linked to Harlesden murder

Fire services were called at 2am to a blazing car in Gladstone Park

Most Read

Teenager stabbed muliple times on Cricklewood bus in front of horrified passengers

A teenager was stabbed on board a 245 bus in Cricklewood. Picture: Richard Rowland

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Neasden roundabout crash

Neasden Roundabout, in Neasden Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to identify man who was killed after being hit by a car in Neasden

Distinctive tin found on man killed in a car collision in Neasden Lane. Picture: Met Police

Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Gladstone Park neighbours woken up by blazing car police believe is linked to Harlesden murder

Fire services were called at 2am to a blazing car in Gladstone Park

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Scott feeling comfortable in Middlesex first team

Middlesex's George Scott (pic: John Walton/PA)

Smith proud after Hendon tame Lions to win Vase

Hendon celebrate winning the Middlesex RFU Vase (pic: Hendon RFC)

Willesden sports charity launches a £24,000 fundraiser to keep kids away from crime

Confidence Lawson, who trained at Track Academy, with its founder Connie Henry.

Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Wilkinson delighted as Wealdstone defeat Hemel to make play-offs

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists